Leaders in Stillwater took a groundbreaking step in their ongoing effort to engage all stakeholders in creating a more vibrant community.
They reached out to Oklahoma State University students to ask some specific questions about the quality of life, the people, the institutions, opportunities and challenges in their town and university.
The results of this Quality of Life study – sponsored by Vibrant Stillwater, a coalition of citizens and local leaders looking to revitalize the community – reveal that 81% of students ranked their quality of life overall as excellent or good. It also revealed that while 61% of students feel their relationship with Stillwater residents was excellent or good, only 45% felt connected to Stillwater residents.
“Communities don’t always think to measure college students’ perceptions of their relation with the community itself. It’s pretty visionary,” said Quint Studer, founder of Vibrant Community Partners. “First, the findings show that OSU has done a tremendous job building a welcoming and nurturing environment on campus and now we have to take that further and help Stillwater create more of a sense of belonging for current OSU students and attract future ones.
“Today, people choose where they want to live and then look for a job and the same things that attract young people also make the rest of the community happy as well.”
People tend to think of students as transitory, but this is not always the case. Students often settle down in their college town, becoming part of the workforce or starting their own businesses. Or they return to their college town later in life.
“At a time when companies are struggling to fill jobs, it’s urgent to make sure Stillwater is a great place to live for everyone to live and work, college students included,” said Rebecca Eastham, an OSU faculty member and part of the Vibrant Stillwater Steering Committee. “While it’s nice that they’re here to fill some jobs now, that’s the short game. The long game is creating a more vibrant Stillwater so they’ll want to stay here and bolster our talent base.”
The online survey was conducted by Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy out of Washington, D.C. It took place from March 21 to April 22 with 480 OSU students participating. Many of the questions are the same ones found on the Stillwater Quality of Life Survey that was conducted in September 2021.
Overall findings were positive, with 81% of students ranking their quality of life in Stillwater as “excellent” or “good” and 61% saying that the City of Stillwater is on the right track. There were, however, some opportunities for improvement. For example, only about three out of 10 students indicated they’d consider staying in Stillwater post-graduation.
“This info will help us shape our strategic planning as we figure out how to attract young talent,” Eastham said. “The goal now is to take this data and turn it to knowledge and, hopefully, wisdom through establishment of a work group that will comprise representatives from key departments from within the Division of Student Affairs, student representatives, local business and the nonprofit sector in Stillwater. Dr. Doug Hallenbeck, vice president of Student Affairs, has given his full support to bringing this work group together to tackle some of these improvements. We expect to begin that work this fall.”
Here are some of the key takeaways from the survey:
Improvement opportunities
• Creating career opportunities for students in Stillwater.
• Asking them to join community organizations and connecting through merchants, professors and faith-based organizations whom they have the most positive relationship with.
• While there are a good mix of bars and nightlife, there needs to be opportunities for students under 21 and those who are looking for different experiences including cultural ones that excite them.
