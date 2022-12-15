A warm glow of flickering candlelight set the tone for an evening that made history for Stillwater Medical Foundation. The energy was contagious as 350 guests sparkled in sequins and tuxedos. Smiles were bigger and hugs were longer as the community came together for an important cause.
The event set out to raise awareness and funding for a Level 2 Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Stillwater Medical Center. Currently, basic level care is available to newborns. Elevating the level of care will allow babies born as early as 32 weeks to remain in Stillwater and with their families. Additionally, babies who require interventional care such as breathing support, feeding assistance or a continuous line of medication through an IV, will be able to remain close to home.
The event started with drama as the room suddenly went dark. The flicker of candles danced along the faces of the unknowing guests. The deep sound of a heartbeat pulsed as SMC nurse, Susan Jones, slowly pushed an infant bassinet toward the center of the room.
“Tonight, the future is in your hands,” said a child’s voice just before emcee John Wedlake, MD took the stage.
Auctioneer Karen Sorbo of Minnesota began the live auction with a bang and paddles were flying up all over the room. A short-film titled “Keeping Babies Closer to Home” made its debut at the event and featured Stillwater families.
“It’s past time for Stillwater to have a NICU,” said Tiffanie Seefeldt. “I want the heart of a NICU nurse in Stillwater.”
Oklahoma Children’s Hospital in Oklahoma City sees great value in Stillwater’s elevation of neonatal care. Dr. Trent Tipple, Chief of Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, attended the Gala.
“I was honored to be a part of something so impactful and meaningful to the Stillwater community,” Tipple said.
Oklahoma Children’s Hospital has a 98 bed NICU capacity. When the NICU is at capacity, babies are transferred out of state. Partnering with Stillwater Medical Center is important for the entire state.
In all, the Gala raised nearly $550,000. The entire event was underwritten by local families, meaning 100% of every dollar raised will directly benefit funding for the NICU at Stillwater Medical.
“Watching Stillwater come together to raise support for an infant ICU was incredible,” SMF Executive Director Michal Shaw said. “I am humbled by the generosity, those who shared their stories and hearts, and those who sacrifice every day to help others. What a beautiful evening and picture of community.”
Several naming opportunities remain available to honor a loved one or healthcare worker.
The 3,000 square foot level 2 NICU at Stillwater Medical Center would include 10 patient rooms, a hospitality room, a family sleep room and more.
SMF has set a goal to fully fund the NICU through the generosity of individuals, families, businesses and corporations.
“We are partnering with OU Children’s Hospital to elevate the level of newborn care in our community,” Malinda Webb said. “Not only will this help keep babies closer to home, it will also allow Oklahoma Children’s Level 4 NICU to have room for the most critical cases. It is important for families in Stillwater and surrounding areas.”
SMF accepts donations by visiting www.smc-foundation.org.
