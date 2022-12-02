Stillwater’s oldest organization, The Browning Society, is celebrating its 130th anniversary dating from November 1892 when a small group of women founded The Ladies Reading Circle “to promote social and literary culture.” The group was federated and renamed in 1898 as The Stillwater Browning Society.
The original Browning Society was founded in London in 1881 to honor and study the works of the popular Victorian poet Robert Browning, and other Browning Society groups were soon formed throughout England. By 1885, the “movement” had crossed the Atlantic, and the first Browning Society in the U.S. was formed in Boston. It was the Boston group that the Stillwater group modeled itself after, except that the Stillwater Browning Society limited its membership to women and had and continues to have a membership of only 20.
Initially, the group met every week on Thursday in a member’s home, and while its study at first was Browning, it quickly broadened its topics of study to include various literary genre and authors and then social issues impacting the world around them at the time. The group also took on local projects to benefit the community. One project, begun in 1898, was the establishment of Stillwater’s first library, the Browning Public Library of Stillwater, which they started and ran until 1901 when they transferred the project and funds to other sponsors to become the forerunner of the Stillwater Public Library. The Browning Society has continued through the years to support the Stillwater Public Library with regular donations of books.
At the turn of the century, the Society sponsored a free kindergarten, and in 1902 it raised $103 through a Jam Social to improve Fairlawn Cemetery. The group planted trees, dug a well, hired a groundsman, built a fence, and undertook the marking of graves in Fairlawn’s Potter’s Field.
In World War I, the group halted its study and worked as a unit in support of the local Red Cross. In World War II, the group used articles in Time Magazine as its program focus and raised funds to support the war effort. Various Oklahoma A&M professors were invited to speak to the group to keep them updated on the war’s progress.
Stillwater’s Browning Society continues to meet, studying topics ranging from literature to science, authors to inventors, First Ladies to famous Oklahomans. Meetings are now held once a month — still on Thursdays, still in members’ homes and still promoting social and literary culture.
Current members include: Karen Shiflet, President; Judi Baker, Vice President; Beth Atess, Secretary; Marjorie Overholt, Treasurer; Dianne Adams, Historian; Toni Stone, Parliamentarian; Diane Coffey, Malinda Fischer, Lynda Halley, Marcia Karns, Peggy McCormick, Debbie Williams, Linda Burks, and Meredith Woodruff
Recently retiring “honorary” members include: Dianne Puckett, Jane Clark, Sally Ahrberg, Julia Boersma, Lynn Case, Barbara Dunn, MaryAnn Grimsley, Carol Headrick, Jo Ellen Jones, Ava Osborn, and Nancy Simpson.
