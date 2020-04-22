Stillwater on firm footing pre-pandemic, Council hears

Financial trends for the City of Stillwater were positive when the novel coronavirus pandemic reached Oklahoma in March, prompting social distancing precautions and business closures to slow the spread of the virus.
The Stillwater City Council received several reports Monday that showed the city on sound financial footing heading into the COVID-19 crisis.
City Finance Director Christy Cluck presented a financial report for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, the last quarter before the impact of COVID-19 would begin, that showed the city on target in terms of both revenues and expenses.
Sales tax was on track to meet projections and use tax was above projections. Interest income consistently exceeded projections as well, she said.
Cluck told the councilors Stillwater was in a good position heading into the crisis because it didn’t have to figure out how to address a budget gap that started before revenues fell off.
“It sets a good groundwork and framework for us as we move forward and address any potential losses,” she said.
The City Council is in the process of adopting an operating budget for fiscal year 2021 but city staff is saying the full amount of sales and use tax revenue lost won’t be known for months because of how the revenues are collected and reported.
“It’s almost impossible to make a prediction,” Deputy City Manager Melissa Reames said on April 13.
The Council has indicated it will adopt the budget that was developed based on projections before the public health and financial crisis hit.
It will serve as a placeholder to meet legal requirements and will then be amended as actual numbers come in.
Until then, all spending that isn’t absolutely essential will be cut from the remainder of the current year’s budget to keep from dipping into cash reserves.
Stillwater Regional Airport Director Paul Priegel had good news for the councilors.
He explained that the $2 trillion federal stimulus package known as the C.A.R.E.S. Act contains $10 billion to financially prop up airports.
Because of that, Stillwater Regional Airport will be receiving extra federal funding to expand its runway apron and replace a fire truck.
Both had already been approved for a total of $6.5 million in funding though the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program as a 90/10 match.
The grant will now be funded at 100%, saving the City of Stillwater more than $650,000, Priegel said.
Stillwater Regional Airport will also be receiving more than $1.1 million in grant funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the FAA to use for operations and personnel costs.
The money is awarded to airports based on the number of passengers they loaded in 2018 and other entitlements.
The grant requires the airport to keep the same number of staff working through December.
The money doesn’t have to be spent by the end of the year, Priegel explained. It will be placed in an account and can be drawn down over time, even if that takes several years.
The federal funding will keep the airport from drawing on city funds, which can then be used for other needs, he said. It makes the airport more self-sustaining.
Executive Director/President of the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce Justin Minges also had a mostly positive report for the councilors, meeting in their capacity as the Stillwater Economic Development Authority.
Minges told the trustees the Chamber has a year’s worth of operating expenses in reserve and is well-positioned financially to continue providing the same level of economic development and member services, even if the City of Stillwater has to cut its contract because of lost revenue.
He reported that all Chamber staff is still working full-time from their homes, with full pay and benefits. They have been staying busy.
Since the shut-down started, the Chamber has implemented programs to help businesses get through the current lean times.
A gift card giveaway drawing was very popular but is being phased out because similar efforts are springing up around town. The Chamber used $1,000 of its funds for seed money for the program, which generated about $4,000 in benefit for local businesses.
The Chamber bought signs for businesses offering curbside pick-up for their customers. The signs were printed locally to support a local business and to help others serve their customers more easily.
Those signs were provided at no charge to businesses whether or not they were members of the Chamber of Commerce.
The Chamber continues to get an average of 10 requests for proposal per month from businesses looking for a place to locate, Minges reported. It responds to 20-40 %, based on whether Stillwater meets the requirements.
Follow-up continues for ongoing projects, including conference calls for several large projects.
“There is no degradation in the pipeline,” Minges said.
Assists for existing businesses have doubled and he expects the demand for them to continue growing, The Chamber has added a new category to its quarterly report that accounts for facilitating site visits for companies already located in Stillwater that are looking to relocate or expand while staying here.
The Chamber is also providing online support and resources in conjunction with Meridian Technology Center and StartUp Stillwater for businesses and entrepreneurs.
