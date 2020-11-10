Since March, public bodies have been allowed to hold virtual meetings to avoid social contact and prevent the community spread of COVID-19.
But that is about to change unless the Oklahoma Legislature enters into a special session and extends temporary changes to the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act, a law designed to ensure members of the public have access to meetings where business is being conducted on their behalf.
The changes adopted last spring contained provisions that ensured the public would still be able to take part in those meetings, Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter’s office explained in a statement released at the time.
But those temporary provisions expire Nov. 15.
When the News Press spoke with Sen. Tom Dugger on Nov. 3, he said there had been no discussion about calling a special legislative session to extend them.
But Rep. Emily Virgin and other House Democrats held a press conference Tuesday and called for the Legislature to meet in special session when it returns to the Capital on Wednesday for recently-elected members to take the oath of office.
The situation that prompted the changes to the Open Meeting Act has only gotten more serious, she said.
Senate Bill 661 was passed in March “to protect Oklahomans lives and the ability for public bodies to function without the risk of spreading COVID,” Virgin said. “.… When this legislation was passed, Oklahoma's daily COVID case numbers were in the 20s. Now we're averaging more than 2000 per day. There were zero COVID deaths at that time. Now more than 1,400 Oklahomans have died from COVID.
“Surely, during all the pomp and circumstance, we can find a way to do some work for Oklahomans and extend this provision. This provision expires in just a few days, making this a very urgent matter for the Legislature to address … There's no reason that we should force public bodies and the citizens participating in these meetings to revert back to physical meetings when this provision has served everyone very well.”
The Stillwater City Council, various City Boards of Trustees and the Stillwater Planning Commission have been holding meetings with people a minimum of six feet between attendees and at least some councilors and participants appearing online.
Until or unless the Open Meeting amendments are extended, officials in Stillwater and other communities are looking for ways to meet safely while staying within the law.
At one point, the City of Stillwater considered distributing meeting attendees across two locations to provide space for social distancing. The public would have had equal access to both locations, City Manager Norman McNickle explained.
But the City is going with another plan.
When the City Council gathers at 5:30 p.m. Monday, it will be in the 710-seat Winfrey Houston Theater at the Stillwater Community Center, 315 W. 8th Ave., McNickle has announced.
As at all City of Stillwater facilities, face coverings are required for anyone entering the building and attending the meeting.
