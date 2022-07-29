The Stillwater Police Department and City of Stillwater marked the promotions of Sgt. Sherae LeJeune and Lt. Shawn Millermon Thursday with a pinning ceremony at city hall.
LeJeune will continue to serve in SPD’s Criminal Investigations Division as supervisor and detective, while Millermon is assigned to evening shift as the shift lieutenant.
“Today is a special day for the department and our entire community, as we honor two outstanding officers who continuously protect and serve Stillwater residents and patrons while representing the policing profession with integrity and sincerity,” Stillwater Police Chief Jeff Watts said.
There are challenges in taking on a new position, even when it’s a promotion.
When moving up in rank, an officer often drops to the bottom of the seniority list for that position, taking on more responsibility. The term often used is, “You have to give up to go up.”
The transition requires adjustment and an extensive learning process.
LeJeune has been with SPD for 13 years, beginning as a patrol officer and serving in that capacity for more than three years. She was then selected to serve in the Special Projects unit for four years and worked undercover on numerous cases. She later became a detective in the Criminal Investigations Division and grew her skills as an investigator, working crimes against person cases. She is known for building strong cases in mentally taxing investigations.
“She has built her a reputation as one of Stillwater’s best detectives,” Watts said. “I have had the pleasure of working alongside Sherae, watching her grow into the leader she is today.”
LeJeune is heavily involved in volunteerism with the SPD’s Community Outreach program and Big Brothers Big Sisters.
Working undercover and as a detective forced LeJeune to bear witness to the devastation that children in unstable living situations endure. These experiences fueled her passion to do more for Stillwater’s most vulnerable residents, the children.
Millermon began serving with the SPD in 2013, transferring from the Iowa Tribe Police Department. He graduated top of his class from the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center in Artesia, NM.
As an SPD officer, Millermon grew his interest in criminal interdiction and DUI enforcement. In 2015, he became a member of the department’s multi-agency Special Operations Team and continues to serve as a Team Leader – assisting the Team Commander with training, operational plans, and oversight of team members.
Millermon also attended Drug Recognition Expert training in 2015 and again graduated top of his class. He is a nationally certified Drug Recognition Expert instructor and has taught numerous DRE schools and Standard Field Sobriety courses.
Millermon was promoted to sergeant in 2019 and continued to serve in the patrol division before being selected in 2020 to serve as a detective sergeant in the Criminal Investigations Division.
“Shawn continues to grow in his knowledge and skill set,” Watts said. “Throughout his service, he has been tasked with investigating multiple violent crimes and assisting with oversight of the detective unit. His service to our community has been instrumental in safeguarding our residents and fellow officers.”
The officers are at mile markers in their leadership journey, both traveling the same road, supporting the overall cause of providing professional police services to our community, Watts said.
“The leaders promoted today inspire me,” he said. “Each has taught me something new about leadership. They have reinforced the saying that leaders can only lead if others are willingly following them, otherwise they are simply on a walk by themselves. They make sacrifices in order to move us closer to our goal of continually improving ourselves and our services to the community.”
