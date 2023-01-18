The Stillwater Public Library invites teens who like playing interactive party games with their friends to sign-up for “Teen Game Zone.” Teens in grades 6-12 will use phones, laptops or tablets to participate in a series of party games played on a Nintendo Switch. The event will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Friday at the Library in Room 119. Librarians request registration to help ensure there are enough snacks and game options for everyone.
Jordan Stine, SPL’s teen librarian, looks forward to hosting a program where teens can play games with their friends.
“We hope to set up a chill, relaxing program where teens can be themselves,” Stine said. “These games allow teens to be creative, hang out with their current friends and hopefully, make some new ones.”
Select party games will include: “Quiplash,” “T-KO,” “Fakin’ It,” “Guesspionage” and more. These games rely on attendees to connect to a Nintendo Switch using smartphones, laptops or tablets. Teens can bring their own devices or borrow one from the Library. They will enter an anonymous username and join a local “party” to play games that range from answering questions with silly answers to designing t-shirts. Audience members will then vote for the funniest answer – the player with the most points at the end of the round wins.
“The games that the teens will be playing do have a competitive edge, but ultimately we just want them to have fun,” Stine said. “We want to create a safe space where they can make memories.”
Teens that do not want to participate in video games may also join the audience since there will be a limited amount of contestants for each party game. Audience votes decide the winners, and teens will also take turns playing subsequent rounds.
In addition, board games will be available in case anyone prefers to play classic party games. Stine offers this opportunity with the goal of being more inclusive.
“We want to try to offer the opportunity to play physical board games too because some teens may not want to go the video game route,” Stine said. “We want everyone to feel welcome and have a good time.”
The Friends of the Stillwater Public Library will also provide pizza, snacks and drinks.
Registration for “Teen Game Zone” can be found at library.stillwater.org/register.php. Those interested may also stop by the Library or call the Help Desk at 405-372-3633 x8106 if they have any additional questions.
Inspiration for “Teen Game Zone” comes from teens serving on the Teen Advisory Committee. TAC members sign up for a year-long term to help plan teen Library programs, provide input on which young adult materials to order and volunteer for events and projects as needed.
The Stillwater Public Library is located at 1107 S. Duck St. Library hours are Monday- Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
