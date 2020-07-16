The administrators at Stillwater Public Schools are racing to complete their plans for the fall semester and many details remain to be finalized before school begins.
Aug. 13 is currently planned as the start date. Other calendar and closing information is still under development.
Individual campuses will begin opening Monday, which will help parents who need services or are looking for responses to emails, Superintendent Marc Moore said during a community engagement session held via videoconference on Thursday.
Moore, Assistant Superintendent of Academic Services Cathy Walker and Assistant Superintendent of Operations Dana Renner provided updates on the district’s plans and answered questions from viewers.
Moore said a recent survey revealed more parents than expected are interested in virtual education for their children, which has the district scrambling to ensure it can offer all the options needed to serve them. Edgenuity, the online and blended learning curriculum the district plans to use, might not work for every subject.
It looks like up to 29% of the students could be taking advantage of the virtual learning option.
The parents who choose the online option are being asked to commit to a full semester, Walker said. The district will work with people, giving the parents of students in Pre-K through 9th grade 12 days to change their minds and transition to traditional instruction or vice-versa.
High school students will remain on a block schedule, making their semesters only 9 weeks long. They will only have five days to switch, because their classes move faster.
Enrollment for students pursuing the virtual option began on Wednesday. The administration is asking people interested in that to reach out as soon as possible so the district can get final numbers and make the necessary preparations.
Moore gave a quick overview of how SPS is spending the CARES money it receives from the federal government, saying among other things, it has spent $450,000 to provide chrome books and internet service for students, $277,000 for cleaning and disinfection and $85,000 for mental health services.
Overall, the district’s finances are in good shape and its carryover is healthy, he said.
Walker gave an overview of the academic services plan.
Traditional learning will work as people are accustomed with some adjustments to allow for more social distancing.
Teachers will be trained to use Google Classroom, an online platform that allows assignments to be attached and videos to be uploaded by both teachers and students for interactivity.
The platform will allow an easy transition if students have to go to distance learning again due to COVID-19.
Regardless of the platform, virtual instruction will look different than it did in the spring, Walker said. Grades and attendance will be taken and new curriculum will be introduced.
Text books will be provided for students enrolled in virtual instruction to do their work at home and parents can indicate during enrollment if their child needs technology or internet access to do their coursework.
All services, including Individualized Education Plans and gifted education will be available to all students, she said. The IEP committee will meet and programs can be designed to meet all needs, including online, traditional, blended or other options.
Students will also still have specials like P.E., music and art, although they may look a little different.
Renner gave an operational overview, saying the school reopening task force has been meeting and working on a plan that incorporates guidance from the CDC, the State Department of Education and the American Academy of Pediatrics along with plans from other schools in and outside the state.
Plans for social distancing, use of supplies by both students and staff, playgrounds and recess, hand washing, face coverings, visitor management, and arrivals and dismissals are all being considered.
Passing period schedules may be staggered, students may be spread out to other areas during lunch because cafeteria’s won’t provide enough space to social distance, and students will not be sharing lockers.
Times when students can spread out and take a break from wearing masks will be built into the day, especially for younger children.
Transportation is a tougher issue.
Renner said due to space restrictions, students won’t be able to social distance on buses, so masks will be required for riders. There will be seating assignments and the buses will be disinfected between routes and at the end of the day.
All students will have their temperatures taken before they enter the building. Students who have a fever will be isolated from other students and their parents will be called to pick them up. What happens next depends on other symptoms and considerations.
The same procedure will be used for teachers.
The district will partner with the Payne Count Health Department on confirmed cases and contact tracing will be done.
About 170 people participated in the videoconference, one of a series held to gather public input. The district also provides a period for public comment during Board of Education meetings and has sent several surveys to parents.
The engagement videoconferences will continue every two weeks through the remainder of the summer, Moore said. Additional surveys could be sent as well.
The Board of Education heard a first reading of the district’s plan for reopening at its last meeting and after gathering more input, will consider the plan with any revisions next Thursday.
Moore said more information is added to the district’s website, stillwaterschools.com, each day and he advised parents and guardians to check it out for the most complete information.
The entire videoconference is available for viewing on the Stillwater Public Schools Facebook page.
Twitter: @mcarlesNP
