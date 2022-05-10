With funds from a $74 million bond issue approved in 2017 drawing down, Stillwater Public Schools is planning for the next one.
When it met Tuesday, the Board of Education unanimously voted to move forward with a proposal for $195 million in school bonds in 2023. They would be issued over 10 years.
The question will be decided by voters in an election that has not been scheduled.
The bonds would be used to fund capital improvement projects, non-capital improvement needs and bond administration fees.
Capital projects included in the proposed bond are based on a long-delayed grade configuration plan that was adopted by SPS in 2014 and originally intended to be implemented in 2015-2016.
Under the grade configuration, Pre-K through 4th grade would be at elementary sites, 5th and 6th graders would be combined at the middle school, 7th and 8th grades would be housed together at the junior high and 9th graders would be moved into their own area at the high school.
Because the high school would be getting an influx of students who need their own facilities, it is seen as what Assistant Superintendent of Operations Dana Renner called “the flagship” project for the proposed package of bonds.
It would include “the ninth-grade experience” as well as unspecified academic, instructional, student support and athletic support spaces.
Improvements to accommodate relocation of the district’s technology department from Cimarron Plaza, improvements to the Stillwater Middle School playground and interior aesthetics, deferred maintenance for roof and HVAC projects at 11 district facilities, Phase 2 of improvements at Stillwater Junior High, restroom improvements and safety and security improvements at elementary sites.
Board member Marshall Baker said he appreciated the hard work of the committee that helped come up with the number for the new bond issue.
The costs associated with the listed projects have yet to be fully determined and the projects will be prioritized, he said.
The Board also approved an agreement with Tulsa-based firm 505 Architects for evaluation, planning and preliminary concept design of the various capital improvement projects. It would also develop preliminary construction cost estimates for the deferred maintenance items.
According to that agreement, the total cost of capital projects would be about $150 million.
The district will issue an $8 million bond for 2022, which will put the spent total for the 2017 bond issue at $60 million, Chief Financial Officer Jericah Dawson said.
The remaining balance will be used next year.
