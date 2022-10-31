Costumed children scattered around the field hunting for pumpkins and candy Monday, the last day for Highland Park United Methodist Church’s pumpkin patch.
The Stillwater Noons Lion Club has coordinated the patch for the community for seven years. Monday was its day for trick-or-treating, and it has become a local tradition.
Lions volunteer Richard Hawkins oversaw the pumpkin patch on Stallard Street and said it has been a blessing to give back to the community. The patch popped up on Sept. 24, and Hawkins said they’ve sold 3,600 pumpkins.
“The past two years have been wonderful,” Hawkins said. “The community has really supported us and people want us to come back.”
The proceeds go toward vision and hearing screenings, eyeglasses for adults and children, academic scholarships, playground equipment and more.
“There are 11 different areas that we give money to, and the church uses their money for their missions,” Hawkins said. “Payne County really benefits from this.”
Nancy Myers was among the many volunteers handing out candy to the little ones. She said she enjoyed seeing the kids in their costumes.
“It’s such a cute event and I’m happy to see it grow,” Myers said.
She could hardly keep up with all the candy-craving children.
Hawkins walked around and took photos for the families for much of the night. He has seen families come through and grow together each year.
“We feel like we’re a part of their tradition,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.