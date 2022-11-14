Keep your eyes on the road but don’t miss the stunt a local real estate agent will attempt this week.
Sharyl Pickens will live on a highway billboard for 36 hours to raise awareness for The Saville Center.
From 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday, Pickens and a team member from Lindmark Outdoor Media will be dozens of feet in the air on a billboard catwalk near Bill Knight Collision Repair on Hwy 177 – across from Tractor Supply.
The Saville Center provides services to victimized children in Payne County. The center centralizes services to avoid further trauma to children and their families.
According to the Saville Center’s website, a child had to go through multiple interactions with different agencies in the past that required the child to answer similar questions over and over.
Often these children have material needs to help them get through tough times. Getting people to donate items at the Collision Center is where Pickens and her billboard stunt hope to pay off.
Bill Knight Collision Repair and Bill Knight Ford will assist Pickens by collecting items from the Saville Center’s wishlist on-site at 3819 South Perkins Road.
“On Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., we’ve got PurdyQ selling BBQ,” Pickens said. “If you want to come out on your lunch hour and bring us a donation item, you can get a sandwich too.”
To kickoff the spectacle, from 7-9 a.m. Wednesday morning Pickens is doing a live remote radio broadcast from the billboard on KGFY 105.5 FM.
Safety is a top priority for this kind of stunt.
“Last week, I went to training in Oklahoma City and climbed up a billboard,” Pickens said. “Yes, yes, I will be harnessed the whole time. That’s going to keep me from dying.”
Four Lindmark employees will do nine-hour shifts, donating their time to help Sharyl raise awareness for the cause.
“They’re kind of excited for this,” Pickens said. “The guy told me I could bring anything up there I want.”
Pickens has plans to add as many creature comforts as possible. She plans to have long extension cords to provide electricity for her laptop and a heater. When it comes to restroom needs, she will climb down.
“I’m gonna come down and pee, I’m not bringing a bucket up there,” Pickens said. “There’s no rules, but I’m not going to come down at two in the morning and get back up at 6:45 a.m., so everybody can see me at 7. That’s not my goal. I plan to stick through it.”
Pickens’ top concern isn’t the billboard’s height, or the cold weather. It’s boredom.
“I’ll take my computer,” Pickens said. “This gives tiny living a whole new perspective.”
In addition to the radio broadcast, Pickens plans to livestream video on Facebook from atop the billboard.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.