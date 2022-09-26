American Airlines passengers flying through Stillwater Regional Airport will soon enjoy more options and greater comfort.
Beginning Nov. 3, American Airlines will be using the larger CRJ-700 aircraft to connect Stillwater to Dallas Fort Worth Airport. The new planes offer more than additional seating; they offer passengers new amenities like premium seat upgrades and in-flight entertainment.
“American is excited to enhance service between Stillwater Regional Airport and Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport this fall with larger, dual class aircraft,” said Philippe Puech, American Airlines Director of Short-Haul Network Planning. “Thanks to the outstanding support of the Stillwater community, we look forward to connecting more Oklahomans to our global network with just one stop.”
The planes aren’t the only things growing at SWO.
The airport is wrapping up a multi-year aircraft apron rehabilitation project that added 100,000 square yards of concrete, expanding parking for planes and accommodating larger aircraft. In addition, a new airfield snow and ice removal fleet will help ensure winter flights arrive and depart on time.
“We’re excited to see continued growth here at SWO,” Airport Director Paul Priegel said. “Our passengers will continue to see upgraded experiences both on the ground and in the air, combined with continued reliability, even during winter weather events.”
More than 275,000 passengers have flown through SWO since American Airlines launched commercial air service from Stillwater in late 2016. And, that success is driving further growth.
On the horizon, a new, larger, commercial terminal designed to better serve all travelers is coming. Design recently began on a 32,000 square foot facility that will provide more than three times the current space. Construction is slated to begin in 2024.
SWO is known for its short lines and free parking and now with larger, more comfortable aircraft, passengers flying from Stillwater will have an even more enjoyable experience. SWO offers multiple daily flights to and from DFW that connect travelers to more than 250 domestic and international destinations. Tickets can be purchased through the Americans Airlines mobile app or by visiting www.aa.com and using airport code SWO.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.