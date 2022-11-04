Local leaders and elected dignitaries gathered Thursday afternoon to watch the first arrival and departure of an American Airlines – American Eagle branded – regional jet at the Stillwater Regional Airport.
The 65-passenger Bombardier CRJ-700 replaces the 50-passenger Embraer ERJ-145s. The larger jet also expands amenities for passengers. Flights to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport now offer wi-fi connectivity, a taller cabin and nine business-class seats.
According to AA.com Friday, a round-trip flight booked for March 2023 ranged from $446 to $844, depending on seating and other benefits selected.
“It was a lot of work, months put into this,” Stillwater Regional Airport Director Paul Priegel said. “The big change for us was putting in a whole new security program, facility upgrades, policy and procedure changes.”
The new level of airport security allows the regional airport to meet the same requirements as the largest airports, making it possible for future growth.
“Not that we’ve crossed that (security) threshold there’s not a limit on capacity,” Priegel said. “Whatever the demand drives for our market, we can match that with the aircraft.”
With the added capacity, the airline can now choose to add more flights or increase capacity with a larger plan.
According to Priegel, passengers should expect the same fast and smooth process they have become accustomed to at the airport.
“Investments in screening technology from TSA helps us process passengers and baggage faster.” Priegel said. “From the time you get out of your car to the time you check in is usually five to 10 minutes at most. That sets us apart from most airports.”
Not only has the flight experience been upgraded, but the airport lounge experience has also been a focus for improving passengers’ comfort while waiting on their flight.
The lounge now provides free coffee dispensed from a high-end computerized machine that can make various coffee drinks, like lattes and espressos.
In addition to free caffeine and sugar, the airport terminal hosts its first local food vendor. Social 174 is now offering its popular snack boxes to purchase for daily flights and airport staff that owner Cali Crissup has dubbed airport boxes.
“When I started Social 174 in 2020, I’ve taken a box on every plane I’ve taken out of Stillwater,” Crissup said. “People always asked, ‘Where did you get that? Where can I get one?’ and I jokingly said, ‘I made it myself at 4 a.m.’”
Before Crissup and her team began selling TSA-friendly snack boxes in the terminal, the only food options at the airport were vending machines.
“I think there’s a lot of missed opportunities at the airport just because there wasn’t any food options,” Crissup said. “Being a business person myself and flying for work, there’s either a ton of time in Dallas layover, or I have zero time. It’s always nice to just have an option.”
Chartered commercial flights for significant events like Oklahoma State University’s homecoming also benefit from the upgrades at the airport.
“Homecoming, (we) had a Boeing 737, and Airbus A321 parked,” Priegel said. “After the game we chartered out almost 500 people on three different aircraft.”
Currently, seating capacity in the departure lounge limits further expansion of daily flights, according to Priegel.
“We just started design of our new commercial terminal,” Priegel said. “We hope to see it break ground in the first part of 2024 and hopefully (will be) operating in, near the last part of 2026.”
