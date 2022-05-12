Stillwater resident Anusha Fathepure will speak at the 31st graduation of the Oklahoma School of Science and Mathematics in Oklahoma City. A member of the Class of 2022, Anusha was elected by her classmates for this honor, and will be one of two students to speak at the ceremony.
The commencement will be held Saturday, at 10 a.m., on May 28. OSSM is the only high school to host its event at the Oklahoma State Capitol.
Anusha’s journey began at her sister’s graduation from OSSM as part of the Class of 2018. As she sat in the audience, she hoped that one day she would stand on that very stage to give her classmates a congratulatory and encouraging speech, and according to Anusha, “dreams do come true.”
But it did not come easy. Anusha’s first year at the residential school began during the global COVID-19 pandemic. OSSM is well-known for its rigorous, college-level academics, and the year was made even more challenging with the need for virtual learning. But according to Anusha, the students supported each other toward their futures.
“From the moment I stepped onto the OSSM campus, I was welcomed by this community. As we took ever-advancing steps to our future, we held tight to one another together, always together,” she says in her graduation speech.
Of her many accomplishments, Anusha is most proud of her work as editor of the student e-newsletter, the OSSM Weekly Letter. She cites the ability to provide a creative outlet for her STEM-focused friends who did not realize they had an untapped passion for writing. She has also earned several awards, including the George Washington Leadership scholarship through the National History Day and the NCTE Achievement Awards in Writing.
