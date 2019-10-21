Stillwater schedules Feb. 11 City Council election: Candidate filing begins Dec. 2  

Dr. John Wedlake has served on the Stillwater City Council since January 2016 in Seat 3. His seat comes up for election on Feb. 11. The candidate filing period for that race begins at 8 a.m. on Dec. 2 and continue through 5 p.m. Dec. 4. Photo provided

Stillwater voters will go to the polls in February to determine who serves in seat 3 on the City Council.

That position has been held since January 2016 by Dr. John Wedlake, a Stillwater native who returned to establish a neurology practice affiliated with Stillwater Medical Center.

Wedlake will be the final city councilor to serve a three-year term.

In April 2016, voters approved changes to Stillwater’s city charter that dropped the requirement for a primary election in city council races, extended city council terms and added a 12 year term limit for city councilors.

As each seat has been filled since then, the winner has been elected to a four year term. This election completes that transition.

The candidate filing period will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 2 and continue through 5 p.m. on Dec. 4.

The election will be held Feb. 11 with a runoff election on April 7, if necessary.

