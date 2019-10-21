Stillwater schedules Feb. 11 City Council election: Candidate filing begins Dec. 2  

Stillwater voters will go to the polls in February to determine who serves in seat 3 on the City Council.
That position has been held since January 2016 by Dr. John Wedlake, a Stillwater native who returned to establish a neurology practice affiliated with Stillwater Medical Center.
Wedlake will be the final city councilor to serve a three-year term.
In April 2016, voters approved changes to Stillwater’s city charter that dropped the requirement for a primary election in city council races, extended city council terms and added a 12 year term limit for city councilors.
As each seat has been filled since then, the winner has been elected to a four year term. This election completes that transition.
The candidate filing period will begin at 8 a.m. Dec. 2 and continue through 5 p.m. on Dec. 4.
The election will be held Feb. 11 with a runoff election on April 7, if necessary.
