As Stillwater Public Schools nears the end of its current bond package, planning is already being finalized for the next one.
The district’s bond issue for 2023 will ask voters to approve $195 million to be spent over 10 years.
The district has adopted a practice of keeping its bonding capacity maxed out, but holds tax rates steady by phasing their issuance so one is sold as another is retired.
The previous $74 million bond issue was approved in 2017 with $26 million budgeted for replacement of Westwood Elementary and $23.4 million for renovations and construction at Sangre Ridge Elementary, the middle school and the junior high. So far, $50.4 million has been spent.
The biggest portions of the 2023 bond will go to building a new high school with updated athletic facilities on the campus, including baseball and softball fields and tennis courts.
District staff have been working with stakeholders to hear about needs for the new high school and athletic facilities.
Superintendent Uwe Gordon said $3 million from the bond would be used to invest in a partnership with the Stillwater YMCA on an aquatic facility. The district would continue make an annual contribution of about $40,000 for using the facility for its swim team, special needs students and a possible water safety class for second-graders.
YMCA of Greater Oklahoma City President and CEO Kelly Kay said the organization, which has been doing a study of its facilities for the past five years, has been meeting with various interested parties about potentially developing a new YMCA in Stillwater with modern facilities.
He noted that the YMCA has been working with many partners but said the biggest piece has been the partnership with the schools on the aquatics center.
“Certainly our swimming pool is near its useful life, like a lot of the pools in this community that we’ve been working to support,” Kay said.
Gordon said part of the bond issue process would involve educating the community about school funding issues. School funding in the state is done fairly but there’s not much of it, he emphasized.
“And that’s why we have things like bond issues,” Gordon said, noting that bond issues in recent decades have incorporated things like text books because there isn’t enough money to buy them.
“The communities that have taken the time to pass huge bond issues, or helpful bond issues, have the better school systems,” he said.
The district had 6,142 students as of Tuesday, including 1,249 at Stillwater High School. He expects the district to have continued growth.
He reviewed the recent history of bond issues approved by Stillwater voters, starting with the $31 million 2007-2011 bond that was used to build Pioneer Stadium. It passed with 64.4% of the vote, he said. Support has grown over the past two bonds.
The $61.5 million 2011-2017 bond used to construct new buildings for Will Rogers and Highland Park elementary schools, passed by 73.6% and the $74 million 2017-2022 bond used to build a new Westwood Elementary and make improvements to Sangre Ridge Elementary, the middle school and junior high passed with 79.92% of the vote.
The next bond issue will ask voters to approve $195 million to be spent 2023-2033. Its signature project would be building a new Stillwater High School.
Out of the $195 million, $21.8 million would be taken right off the top, Gordon said, with $10 million for bond administration; $2.5 for bond issuance costs; $2 million for land acquisition to complete the purchase of Cimarron Plaza, the shopping center north of SHS, and $7.3 million in financing costs for the high school.
He said using lease purchase agreements for the facilities could help move projects up in the timeline, as has already been done with the athletic projects.
Non-capital improvements like technology, textbooks, athletics and musical equipment and uniforms, districtwide repairs and upgrades to safety and security measures would account for $30 million over the 10 years. About $5 million in transportation items would also be included, but are still being worked on.
Deferred maintenance for items like lighting, parking lots, roof repairs, HVAC work, classroom safety at Sangre Ridge Elementary and improvements for Lincoln Academy account for $30.3 million. There is flexibility to deal with issues as needed, Gordon said.
Gordon showed a drone video of the Stillwater High School campus, which covers 30 acres, including Cimarron Plaza. The old, round-top gym would go, as would the buildings in Cimarron Plaza, he said.
The biggest projects on the new bond package will be the high school and the athletic facility at a total of $88.8 million. Staff is confident the high school could be done by 2026, he said.
Phase I of the new Stillwater High School is estimated at $66 million and the athletic facility, which would be done back-to-back with high school construction, is estimated at $22.8 million.
It would be built over about 18 months and would begin as soon as the high school was completed.
The new high school will be built where Cimarron Plaza is currently located and the athletic facilities will be south of Pioneer Stadium.
A planned grade realignment that brings freshmen to the high school campus would be done after the athletic facilities needed to accommodate them are complete, Gordon said.
The current high school building will be renovated and upgraded to house freshman students after sophomore through senior students move into the new building.
Showing a proposed timeline for the bond issue, Gordon said voters would be asked to approve it in February.
The high school and athletic facilities would be completed in the first four years, along with the YMCA aquatics project and safety updates at Sangre Ridge. Construction on the high school would begin in late summer of 2023, with plans to move in in summer 2026.
Gordon said the top question he gets is “Will there be new taxes?” and his answer is no. In spite of its size, the bond is spread over 10 years and will not increase taxes.
