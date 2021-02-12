Just three days after the Stillwater Board of Education adopted a new set of protocols designed to get kids back into the classroom, at least on a part-time basis, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released guidance that encourages schools to reopen and changes recommendations for how risk should be determined.
Superintendent Marc Moore told the News Press adjustments will be made to the district’s plan as needed after reviewing the CDC report.
More changing information came from the CDC in January than over the previous five months, he said.
Dana Renner, Assistant Superintendent for Operations at Stillwater Public Schools, said the district was not aware revised guidance was imminent from the CDC when the Safety Protocols Committee was developing a new set of phased protocols for Stillwater.
“The timing probably wasn’t ideal for us,” Renner said. “...We weren’t trying to get ahead of anything.”
Luckily, the new guidance isn’t much different from the plan the district just adopted, she said Friday after looking over the CDC recommendations.
The Safety Protocols Committee got input from the Board of Education, the medical community and various people affected by the school plan, including stakeholders like parents and teachers.
The SPS leadership team will need to review the new CDC guidance to see if any changes to the district’s phased plan should be recommended. Renner said the most recent report is the first time the CDC has provided any guidance related to sports and extracurricular activities.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association has largely left it up to districts to determine policies regarding sports and other extracurricular activities, especially regarding issues like cancellations.
Community transmission rates remain the standard for determining how schools should proceed, even in the new CDC recommendations.
Controlling the disease’s spread is an important part of getting kids back in school, the CDC emphasizes. The report says schools should be the last thing to close, the first thing to open and having kids in school should be prioritized over things like opening bars or having indoor dining at restaurants.
The new CDC document provides a new color-coded risk assessment system that measures community transmission on a different scale than the one currently used by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The range is extended with the highest risk category beginning at 100 or more new cases per 100,000, twice the trigger for the highest alert level on the current OSDH scale.
Renner said she knows having a new color-coded system to learn is probably going to be confusing for people and she wishes there was an easier way.
Renner said she does love that the CDC takes a layered approach in its new recommendations with precaution on top of precaution to increase safety.
She’s also heartened by the fact that the top five things it recommends to reduce risk of transmission are things the district has been practicing since the beginning.
In terms of assessing risk, it’s been a trying year, but the district is getting better at zooming in and narrowing the focus to specific things in the community, she said. However, the decisions haven’t been simple and they haven’t pleased everyone.
“It has been a complex problem since Day 1 and continues to be a difficult road to navigate,” Renner said. “...It has not been easy but we’re committed.”
