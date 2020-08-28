Payne County and the City of Stillwater have had a large jump in COVID-19 cases for the second straight day.
City officials expressed concern Thursday when 40 new cases in the county were recorded, with 37 of them in Stillwater.
The county had 46 additional new cases Friday, with 39 of them recorded in Stillwater.
City Manager Norman McNickle said the new cases continue to be associated with people 18-35 years of age and 77% of Friday’s new cases were in that age range.
Mayor Will Joyce said city officials expected an increase with schools back in session and they continue to communicate with local health authorities and schools.
McNickle said it’s hard to pin down any specific location where infections are being spread because people in that age group are highly social.
They may not feel ill and have the ability to spread the infection through the community without realizing it, which could hurt medically vulnerable people.
“We just want people to continue to be cautious and continue to take all the actions they know they should,” he said. “… Obviously it’s a concern because this spike is much larger than the previous one we had in the first week of July.”
McNickle said the State Department of Health will be modifying how it reports cases as early as Monday, to include results from the antigen test that previously wasn’t counted, and people shouldn’t be alarmed when they see higher numbers.
The City of Stillwater will be issuing a statement as soon as the new report is released.
Free COVID-19 testing will be available Tuesday at the Payne County Expo Center. People can register at portal.immylabs.com.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
