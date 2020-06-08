Stillwater Springs affordable housing addition under construction 

A new housing addition is under construction on the edge of the Stillwater city limits, just east of Jardot on the north side of 19th street. The addition is named Stillwater Springs after a natural water spring located on the property.
The addition of 120 houses is being built on a 90-acre tract of land by Lance Windel, a developer from Ardmore.
Windel uses a tax credit from the Oklahoma Affordable Housing Act passed in 2014 to build single- family affordable housing in the rural Oklahoma towns of Ardmore, Chickasha, Davis, Duncan, Enid, Guymon, Hugo, Marietta, Miami, Stillwater, and Talahina.
Windell prefers building single-family homes over apartment complexes. He estimates that his houses can be built and rented for approximately the same rate as apartments.
Under the terms of the financing for development, Windell says the properties must remain as income-qualified rental units for 15 years before the houses can be sold for individual ownership. Windell estimates that the homes in Stillwater Springs will rent for approximately $950/month for a 4-bedroom, 1,550 square foot house, and $850/month for a 3-bedroom, 1400 square foot home.
Each home will have two bathrooms and a two-car garage.
Roger Gose, a Stillwater civil engineer, appeared before the Payne County Board of Commissioners last month and obtained an easement on South Jardot for a sewer line to be laid from the development to a City of Stillwater main sewer trunk line.
Gose is also helping Windell on his petition to have the property annexed by the City of Stillwater. The petition for annexation is reviewed by the city planning commission and then must be approved by the city council, Gose said. A majority of the property owners in the addition will have to approve the annexation.
Find Mark A. Moore on Facebook as Mark Moore SNP
