Two Stillwater High School students have been named recipients of the State Superintendent Awards for Arts Excellence.
Lenna Abouzahr and Connor Zamborsky will be among 118 Oklahoma high school students honored April 19 at an event in Guthrie hosted by the Oklahoma Alliance for Arts Education, Oklahoma State Department of Education and the Masonic Fraternity of Oklahoma.
Every spring, high school juniors and seniors from across the state receive special individual recognition for their accomplishments in dance, drama and theatre, instrumental music, piano, visual arts and vocal music.
The award is the highest accolade from the State of Oklahoma to honor students teachers and administrators who exemplify arts excellence, Dr. Isolete De Almeida, Chair of the Oklahoma Alliance for Arts Education, said in a press release announcing the recipients.
“The award brings the disciplines of music, dance, theater and visual arts together, showing these recipients that their hard work, passion, creativity and expression are valued components of our communities and culture,” she said. “A well-known art educator, Elliot Eisner, once said that the arts teach 10 very important life lessons. Among those lessons is the lesson to see different perspectives, to make good judgments, and change according to difficulties. We celebrate these skills as we recognize students who are excelling in the arts.”
The award is the culmination of an application process that requires letters of recommendation and meeting prerequisites like being selected for all-state band, receiving a superior rating at state contest or being accepted to the Summer Arts Institute at Quartz Mountain, Stillwater High School Band Director Kevin Zamborsky explained. Both Connor and Lenna are exceptional musicians who qualified for the honor in multiple ways.
Lenna, who plays both flute and piccolo, has served as drum major for the SHS marching band and sets a great example for all students, Zamborsky said. Connor was accepted to Quartz Mountain and has been named a National Merit Finalist.
Both students are academic all-staters, he said.
Zamborsky, Connor,’s father, said Lenna and Connor have known each other since Pre-K.
“It’s been a lot of fun for me to watch them grow up together and to see them become the musicians they are,” Zamborsky said. “They’re not just accomplished musicians, they are also well-rounded people.”
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister congratulated all the honorees, saying she was incredibly proud of the students selected and their teachers.
“Studying the arts is associated with gains in math, reading, critical thinking and verbal skills, as well as motivation, concentration, confidence and teamwork,” she said. “Thanks to the dedicated efforts of arts educators, these students are well rounded and well prepared for a successful future. I encourage their schools and communities to celebrate their accomplishments.”
