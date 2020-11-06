Stillwater woman seeks cure for rejected ballots

This was an important election for Rebecca and Lonny Lowe. It was going to be Lonny’s first time voting in a presidential election, which made it all the more disappointing to the Lowes when their ballots were rejected.
Rebecca said it left them feeling disenfranchised.
After a lifetime of thinking his vote wouldn’t count, Lonny had finally registered to vote in the 2018 mid-term election, Rebecca said. As the 2020 general election approached, he even double-checked his voter registration online and when he found a problem, went through the process to ensure his registration was active and he would be able to vote.
They both opted to vote absentee but hand-carried their completed ballots to the Payne County Election Board the Friday before the election to make sure they would arrive in time to be counted.
Rebecca said the instructions that came with the mail-in absentee ballots were confusing, so she went to the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website looking for clarification. It told them their IDs would be checked at the election board and they assumed that ID check would meet all the requirements for confirming their identities.
When they went to the Election Board, the person behind the counter looked at their IDs, stamped their sealed envelopes as received and handed them “I Voted” stickers.
They left feeling good about doing their part and unaware that there was a problem.
“We thought what we were doing was right,” Rebecca said.
But when she logged into the Oklahoma State Election Board’s voter portal Thursday to check the status of her ballot, it had been rejected.
She called the Payne County Election Board to find out why and was told her ballot was rejected because she hadn’t included a notary signature or photocopy of her photo ID in the envelope with the ballot, as required.
But there was a discrepancy.
“Let me be clear: My husband and I did this together, same clerk, same process, same time,” she wrote on Facebook. “His vote was counted. Mine was rejected.”
Lonny took a screenshot of the website that initially showed his ballot as counted, but it later changed to show his ballot rejected as well.
That changed after she called to ask about her ballot and why his had been counted, Rebecca said.
Payne County Election Board Secretary Dondee Klein told the News Press the ID check at the counter when the Lowes’ ballots were dropped off and the copies that were supposed to accompany the ballot in its envelope are actually two separate and unrelated requirements.
The ID check at the counter is a standard part of the process meant to ensure the person delivering the ballot is the voter who requested the ballot, Klein explained. If the envelope was already sealed, the person at the counter wouldn’t have had any way to know the required copy was missing.
That wouldn’t have been discovered until the envelope was opened for counting.
The requirement for a copy of the voter’s state-issued ID with an absentee ballot is being allowed by the Oklahoma State Election Board as an alternative to the usual requirement for a notary, but it’s a temporary concession to difficulties people might face getting out during a pandemic. That allowance expires after this election.
Rebecca said she now understands the actual requirements but says the instructions weren’t clear and the process is too confusing if a college-educated person can’t figure out what they need to do.
Klein said she is also disappointed when a ballot has to be rejected. It’s something the members of the Election Board take seriously.
The most common reasons for absentee ballots to be rejected were failure to sign the required forms or failure to include a copy of the voter’s ID, she said.
The most common reason for provisional ballots cast at polling places to be rejected was the voter not being registered, she said. Some were registered but not in Payne County or they went to the wrong precinct.
“We don’t like to turn away a vote either,” Klein said. “It’s a big election … on the other hand, you have to follow the rules.”
It’s too late for the Lowes to do anything this time but Rebecca sees an option for the future.
Some other states have adopted “ballot curing” systems that allows absentee ballots with problems like missing signatures to be treated like provisional ballots instead of being rejected. The voter is then given a certain period of time to correct the problem so their ballot can be counted.
Rebecca would like to see Oklahoma adopt something similar, which would help offset some of the difficulties absentee voters face here.
It’s something she has already reached out to her legislator about and intends to start working on.
“I’m not mad at the election workers,” she said. “I’m just trying to figure out how I can help.”
Payne County rejections by the Numbers
