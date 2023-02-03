Mary Mintz began writing her first novel a year and a half ago. What started as a challenge to herself became a 70,000-word book called “Gracie’s Heart’s Desire,” a light-hearted contemporary romance with themes like forgiveness, paying it forward and serving those in need.
Mintz is not originally from Oklahoma, but Stillwater is quickly becoming her home.
“I was born and raised in Poughkeepsie, New York, which is about two hours north of New York City,” Mintz said. “My first full-time job was with the State Department in Washington, DC. After two years, I became a Foreign Service secretary and was assigned to São Paulo, Brazil.”
She also served an assignment in Vienna, Austria, during the Cold War. Later, she moved to Colorado, where she lived for 35 years.
When her housing expenses rose by 50 percent, she decided to find a less expensive place to live. She had never been to Oklahoma and did not know anyone here, but found an apartment and moved here with what fit in her little Honda Civic.
As a prolific reader, Mintz once read more than 800 books in a six-year period. One day, she tried writing a book, deciding she had read enough books to get an idea of how to write one. She started writing and didn’t stop until she held the finished product in her hands.
Mintz is the line editor for Jennifer Griffith, a popular romance novelist. Mintz has edited 20 books written by Griffith and said she would not have completed her own novel if it was not for Griffith’s encouragement to keep writing.
The Christian romantic comedy is set in an American rural town “that could well be in Oklahoma,” Mintz said.
1. Tell us about your book
Gracie Phillips is a seeker of true love who dreams of a career as a pianist. She falls for handsome widowed father Sam Diamanti, an organic framer who hopes to motivate others to eat healthier and live longer. Can Gracie inspire Sam to love again and trust in the Lord? And can Sam help Gracie regain her self-confidence after it’s been crushed?
2. Can you share with us a little bit about yourself and what prompted you to write your book?
My favorite thing to do is read, but I never planned on writing a book. About a year and a half ago, I finally wrote the beginning of a story I had in my mind for several years.
I usually had a few stories in my head that I would rotate through when I wanted to try to get to sleep. Sometimes I would laugh at the funny dialogue I would come up with, but I would forget it by the time I woke up. This time, I was determined to write it down before it, too, was lost. I ended up with the first few chapters of a rough draft containing 7,000 words.
3. What’s the overarching theme of the book and what would you like readers to understand?
Though it started out as a romantic comedy, I felt the inspiration of the Lord through the entire process. I discovered He wanted me to make it something truly meaningful, the way He does with all of our lives. Themes like trust in the Lord, paying it forward, forgiveness, compassionate service, and humanitarian aid became an integral part of the book. I believe He wants these messages to get out to as many people as possible, so I hope my book gets out through word of mouth and reaches the ones who truly need it–though they might not even know it.
4. What was your writing process like?
I had never written more than a couple short stories in my life, so 7,000 words seemed like a lot to me. I googled to see how many words were in a novella and it said around 20,000 words. Since that was three times as many as I’d already written, I was sure I couldn’t do it.
Then I googled how many words are usually in a full-length romance novel, and after one website said 60,000, I considered it an impossible goal – I might as well reach for the moon.
I decided to keep going, and once I ended up with a very rough draft of around 35,000 words for a completed novella, I sent it to Jennifer Griffith to see what she thought. She was so encouraging and enthusiastic that I figured I would shoot for a complete novel.
If I can learn to write a book, edit it, format it, design and create a cover, and go through the self-publishing process at the age of 66, I’m sure anyone can. I knew nothing about those things, but I can tell you that there’s nothing you can’t learn from YouTube.
5. How can readers find your book?
“Gracie’s Heart’s Desire” is available as a paperback, E-book and audiobook at amazon.com. The paperback is $12.99 (plus tax and shipping). If anyone in Stillwater would like a signed copy, I can give you one for just $12. Contact me at mary_mintz@yahoo.com. I hope you enjoy it.
