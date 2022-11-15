Every winter, Stillwater’s Mission of Hope is open to all homeless people in emergency weather status, but something odd has happened this month.
Not a single person has admitted themselves in for emergency weather.
The Mission of Hope usually requires people to have an ID, social security card and no history of violent crimes to receive supportive services. But in emergency weather status, all of those prerequisites are voided.
“We don’t want someone to be left outside in the freezing temperatures,” executive director Jana Nelson said. “We will provide the same services and find out if they can become a regular client. It saves people’s lives and that’s all we want to do.”
It is not uncommon for the homeless shelter to house more than 10 people at a time in the winter. Zero is almost unheard of.
Awareness remains one of the organization’s biggest problems. Located on the edge of Stillwater at South Perkins Road and 18th Avenue, Nelson said residents don’t know the town has a homeless shelter at all.
“Most people have no idea that we serve approximately 300 people a year,” Nelson said. “If we weren’t here, could you imagine these people being on the streets?”
The Mission of Hope aims to change that. November is Homeless Awareness Month, but it’s difficult to raise funds.
So, the organization plans to hold multiple events in December leading up to the holidays.
It has 16 beds for emergency shelter, 10 transitional housing units for families, two apartments, food, laundry and much more. The facility also is in need of multiple repairs. The costs add up.
“Donations are down a little bit right now,” Nelson said. “Traditionally, we see a good increase between Thanksgiving and Christmas.”
Information on fundraising events will be posted on the Mission of Hope’s Facebook page.
The funds will go directly to the organization’s program, which includes case management, transportation and life skills training.
“If they want to change their lives, we’re here to help them,” Nelson said. “It’s an amazing program for people who want help.”
