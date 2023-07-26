The taproom was filled with Christmas decorations, and carols overflowed from the speakers. Stillwater residents walked through the doors to place dolls, trucks and coloring books under the Christmas tree in hopes that the children from Wings of Hope Family Crisis Center would enjoy the new toys.
Stonecloud hosted their annual Christmas in July on Tuesday with a toy drive from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Christmas-themed festivities that started at 2:30 p.m. Proceeds from the all-day event benefited the nonprofit Wings of Hope and the families and children that the organization serves.
The day kicked off with an unveiling of Stonecloud’s new Wings of Hope butterfly. The butterfly was special to the taproom because the artist who designs all of Stonecloud’s beer can art painted the structure. The butterfly also represented the ongoing partnership between the family crisis center and the taproom.
At 2:30 p.m., both Santa Claus and the Grinch visited the taproom to take pictures with the guests. From 4 to 7 p.m., three local vendors set up tents and sold their items to guests from the back patio of Stonecloud.
The local Venezuelan food pop-up Sabor Daflores set up on the back patio of Stonecloud at 5 p.m. to sell pan de jamon – a traditional Venezuelan Christmas bread filled with ham and olives. 10% of the proceeds from Sabor’s sales benefited Wings of Hope.
Good Little Eater – a local restaurant and catering business – released a holiday-themed menu in support of Christmas in July since the owner has long supported Wings of Hope. Beginning at 5 p.m., the company encouraged the community to grab a home-cooked meal and take it to Stonecloud to enjoy holiday festivities.
The Stillwater Community Singers stopped by the taproom at 5:30 p.m. to sing Christmas carols while guests enjoyed shopping, food and Christmas-inspired drafts.
“We like to pair with local nonprofits,” said Matt Sullins, Stonecloud manager. “We think what Wings of Hope does is really important, they are taking care of some of the most vulnerable people in the community at one of their most vulnerable times.”
Sullins said that each business at Christmas in July was more than willing to help spread awareness of the event and get involved.
“The community is full of a lot of generous people,” Sullins said.
Wings of Hope helps families that are struggling, fleeing from violence or need help in bad situations. Whatever the case may be, Wings of Hope employees want to make sure that they have the resources to meet those families’ needs.
“I don’t think people realize this, but we have kiddos in our shelter and they have birthdays … we have Christmas and we have celebrations that happen,” said Brandi White, executive director of Wings of Hope. “It’s always good for us to have a little stockpile of toys and things for parents … to be able to go and find a gift for their child. Then, at the end of the year during Christmas, we have a little toy store that we put together for our clients … to come shopping for their kids.”
White said that it just made sense to partake in Christmas in July when Stonecloud reached out about the organization’s needs. The event was a good way to spread awareness year-round and to begin a stockpile of toys for the Christmas season.
White emphasized that there was no specific goal in mind for the amount of toys or money raised. Wings of Hope was simply grateful to the community and appreciative of whatever the organization was given.
“I have been in nonprofits for a really long time and I have said this for years – Stillwater is one of the most generous communities I have ever been around,” White said.
When Wings of Hope was in need, the community was quick to help. The Wings of Hope employees, and the families that they serve, were so thankful for the turnout at Christmas in July.
“Places like Wings of Hope, we serve this community. These are real people and real children that need help. They need our services; they need community support,” White said. “Giving the community a tangible way to connect with someone else … that’s positive for us and that’s positive for the people who are attending as well … We want people to know these are real people, they’re not just statistics … We need the whole community to help us protect them and to build them up … We always love these events because it’s always so uplifting and so many people care.”
