Sections of two major streets in Stillwater have been closed for emergency repairs. Drivers are being advised to find alternate routes.
A portion of Lakeview Road had to be shut down in both directions after the pavement began to collapse west of Perkins Road in the vicinity of North Star Drive.
City Manager Norman McNickle said it was next to a storm water drain, which could mean that water has infiltrated the road surface and washed away soil that forms a base for the pavement.
The same thing happened on Sixth Avenue near Western Road in November 2020.
City crews tried to leave one lane of Lakeview Road open but it proved too dangerous, McNickle said. People were driving into on-coming traffic.
Finding another way to get where you’re going in that area could be a challenge.
“There were too many close calls,” he said. “... Unfortunately, there aren’t a lot of good detours.”
That section of Lakeview Road will probably have to be closed for a few weeks because the pavement has to be completely removed, he said. Depending on what they find at that point, the road base may have to be rebuilt before new concrete can be poured.
Eastbound 19th Avenue near Western Road will also be down to one lane traffic for at least a few days while crews repair a major water line break, McNickle reported.
