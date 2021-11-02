The future of Stillwater’s recycling program is up in the air after estimates for a planned recycling staging facility were revised to twice the expected price. The City of Stillwater’s contract with Cedar Creek Farms, its current recycling processor, expires June 30 and new options have to be considered.
Stillwater has contracted with Cedar Creek Farms owner Henry Wells since May 2012 for processing and handling the recyclable materials solid waste crews collect from residents in single-stream, curbside containers.
That contract was renewed in 2017 with a more limited scope of materials, but by August 2019 Wells informed city leaders he wanted out of the contract because the material he was getting from the city contained too much trash and material that can’t be recycled.
The bottom had fallen out of the market for many recyclables, City Manager Norman McNickle said at the time.
A compromise was eventually reached and Wells agreed to honor the remainder of the contract. In return, the City of Stillwater hauled 419 tons of material from Cedar Creek Farms to the landfill and paid about $10,000 in dumping fees to dispose of them.
The City also vowed to increase public education efforts to reduce the amount of contamination.
In preparation for the end of the contract, city leaders appointed a recycling task force to study the issue and commissioned a study by NewGen, a consulting firm.
Based on recommendations from NewGen, the City Council – acting as the trustees of the Stillwater Utilities Authority – approved a rate increase in December to pay for construction of a new city-owned recycling staging facility near Stillwater Regional Airport. The City received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration and a design was completed.
The facility was expected to cost $1.6 million to build but an updated engineers cost estimate received in August estimated the current price at $3.2 million.
The increase has been attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic and increases in the cost of materials, Waste Management Director Chris Knight told the trustees Monday.
In October, Stillwater’s landfill operator, Republic Services, presented a proposal to build a facility to store the City of Stillwater’s recycling and transport the materials to a material recovery facility or MRF of the City’s choice.
Republic would also accept yard waste and use it as cover at the landfill.
Knight told the trustees that given the circumstances, the staff recommendation is to issue a Request for Proposal for storage and transportation of materials and another RFP for processing of recyclables.
The trustees approved that recommendation.
