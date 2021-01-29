The battle over in-person instruction in Stillwater Public Schools will continue after a hearing in Payne County District Court failed to give either side of a lawsuit filed in September what they were asking for.
All parties involved agree that in-person instruction is the best thing for kids but Stillwater Public Schools and a group of parents suing to force the district to physically open schools on a traditional schedule disagree about whether it can be done safely at this point and how much should be risked to try.
The parents, who maintain children in Stillwater are being deprived of an education and the many other services schools provide, have asked the court for an injunction ordering the district back to five days a week of in-person instruction for students who selected that option at the beginning of the year.
Plaintiff’s attorney Noah Fontanez emphasized research that he said shows children are relatively low-risk and schools don’t contribute much to community spread of COVID-19.
The school district asked the judge to dismiss their case, arguing it was following guidance from the Oklahoma State Board of Education, the CDC and local medical professionals when it formulated its safety protocols.
After Friday’s hearing, the parents live to fight another day, but their kids most likely won’t be back in the classroom until a new safety protocol has been adopted.
At best, they’ll get an alternating schedule if community spread drops enough to allow it under current protocols, which expire Feb. 12.
Associate District Judge Stephen Kistler also declined to dismiss the case, but indicated he expects the district to file a request for summary judgement, which could end the case quickly if Kistler agrees with the district’s arguments.
Superintendent Marc Moore’s testified about the extensive planning district staff did ahead of the school year in anticipation of bring the students back to school last fall, after the Oklahoma State Board of Education closed school buildings and canceled athletics statewide in March.
Plaintiff Elizabeth Hurlbutt seemed more frustrated by hearing that.
“If they have protocols in place, why wouldn’t you use them?," she said.
Fontanez said he believes Stillwater has the tools and resources it needs to return to school safely and he questioned why other districts in the county are already in-person and Stillwater is not.
He maintains that Stillwater is in the minority and most schools in the state are offering at least some in-person instruction, even at level Red, the highest on the state’s COVID-19 alert system.
But it hasn’t been a smooth road for every school.
Moore explained during the hearing that it’s not just a matter of measuring community spread, it’s also about whether you have enough staffing to operate the school sites.
The Perkins-Tryon School District is a recent example.
Although it has been offering in-person instruction, the district announced this week that students in high school and middle school will be in distance learning for the week of Feb. 1-5 due to a lack of teachers and substitutes.
Elementary and Intermediate students will continue in-person instruction.
The members of the Stillwater Board of Education has extensively discussed their concerns for students and parents, both of whom it recognizes are under stress.
Board president Camille DeYong said it’s possible the board will have figured out a way to get at least the younger students back in school by the time there is another hearing on the matter.
It’s been a topic of conversation for a while and board members Tim Riley and Tanya Massey have been asked to look at creative ways to make it happen.
This has been a stressful year for everyone who cares about kids and their education.
“It is the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” DeYong said. “But that doesn’t hold a candle to what we’ve asked of parents and teachers.”
In an average week she gets at least 50 emails from families and when things really heat up, that at least doubles, she said.
DeYong understands why people are upset and she doesn’t take the lawsuit personally, in fact, one of the plaintiffs is a former student of hers.
“Every parent has every right to stand up for their child,” she said.
But she still wishes it were over.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
