Stillwater, OK (74074)

Today

Showers and thundershowers in the morning will give way to lots of sunshine late along with gusty winds. High 62F. S winds shifting to W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph.