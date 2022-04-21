A specific use permit has been granted for Grand Lake Mental Health, which intends to develop a new flagship facility on vacant land south of Lakeview Road and at the end of Knotts Avenue. It will be south and east of Goodwill and east of Atwoods.
The nearby zoning is a combination of commercial and residential, which both require an SUP that details the proposed use of the property for a healthcare and social service facility, Acting Development Services Director Brady Moore explained.
Grand Lake Mental Health CEO Josh Cantwell appeared to answer questions, accompanied by attorney Lowell Barto and former vice-mayor Pat Darlington, who serve on the organization’s board.
Cantwell gave an overview of Grand Lake Mental Health, a certified community behavioral health clinic that operates 22 facilities in 12 northeastern and north-central Oklahoma counties.
It has provided services in Stillwater in 2016, currently employing about 200 people and serving about 1,600 individuals and families.
Grand Lake Mental Health currently pays rent for two offices, with outpatient services located on Walnut Street and both outpatient services and a crisis center located in Cimarron Plaza.
“Our plan is to build a state-of-the-art facility, approximately 36,000 square feet, to house all of those services under one roof,” Cantwell said. “… We anticipate the growth will lead to more employment opportunities, it will lead to more access to services ...”
The surrounding land allows for the development of a campus that would house other innovative types of services, he said. It could become a hub for mental health, substance use and crisis intervention services.
Cantwell said the proposed location is desirable because it would allow for separate access points for different types of services, is centrally located and is close to public transportation.
When Mayor Will Joyce asked if there had been any problems at their current facilities, Cantwell said the worst incident so far has been someone leaving their facility and taking some items off the shelf of the nearby dollar store. There was no violence, he said.
There haven’t been any interactions with residential neighbors.
Vice-mayor Alane Zannotti thanked Cantwell for the impact Grand Lake Mental Health has made so far and for continuing to make investments in Stillwater.
Lindsay Vallaster, a resident who lives directly east of the proposed site, said she loves the current green space but she also has concerns about safety and about the strain increased traffic has already put on that area. She would love to see a traffic study to see what adjustments should be made to Lakeview Road, she said.
If the SUP is approved, Grand Lake will purchase the property, Moore said. A traffic impact study would not be triggered.
The comprehensive plan shows high-density residential development for that area, he said. Grand Lake’s proposed use would be much less intensive.
The Councilors approved the SUP 4–0, with Councilor Kevin Clark absent.
In other business:
The councilors discussed a property located at 2420 E 12th Ave., to determine whether it met the conditions to be considered dilapidated and abandoned. City Attorney Kimberly Carnley said the item had been continued from the Council’s Jan. 24 meeting.
Both code enforcement and attorney Beth Ann Childs had made multiple attempts to contact property owner, but had been unable to reach her. Childs was finally able to speak with the property owner the day of the hearing.
The owner told Childs she plans to find a realtor and sell the property, Carnley said. She asked and the Council agreed to table the item again until May 16, to give the owner a chance to get the property listed for sale.
