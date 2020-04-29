The City of Stillwater has canceled its second day of distributing free cloth masks after supplies ran out halfway through the first day.
They had given out all 950 masks by noon, said Sherry Fletcher, Director of Marketing and Civic Engagement.
A few weeks ago, city leaders asked the same volunteers who have been making cloth surgical-style masks for health care facilities to donate masks for members of the community who don’t have access to or can’t afford masks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended that people wear cloth face coverings when in public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 by people who have the illness, but don’t know it because they aren’t showing symptoms.
City staff had planned to distribute the donated masks free of charge to residents 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on both Tuesday and Wednesday, asking people with the ability to get masks on their own to do so and save the donated masks for those who need them.
The first two hours of the first day were reserved for people over 65 and people with compromised immune systems or underlying health conditions.
Demand was high for the donated masks, with people showing up outside the Stillwater Municipal Building at 723 S. Lewi St. and standing in a line that stretched down the block to the post office, City Manager Norman McNickle said. They ran out within three hours.
McNickle said he was glad the most vulnerable had a chance to get them first.
City leaders are now asking people volunteering to make masks to donate more of them for their fellow residents. They can be dropped off in the lobby of the Stillwater Police Department, also on Lewis Street.
“We’re asking people to please do it again because there’s obviously a need for it,” McNickle said.
The City of Stillwater is developing specific requirements for businesses to re-open after its current shelter in place order expires at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
The city will follow the timeline in Gov. Kevin Stitt’s Open And Recover Safely plan, but will probably makes the measures that are recommendations or guidelines in his plan requirements in Stillwater.
Cloth masks or face coverings will play a prominent role in Stillwater’s plan. Both customers and employees will likely be required to wear face coverings in many businesses.
