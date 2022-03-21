The search is underway for a new superintendent to lead Stillwater Public Schools and the district is asking for public input on the qualities and expertise its next leader should have.
Stillwater is seeking a permanent replacement for former superintendent Marc Moore, who resigned effective Dec. 31, seven months into a three year contract.
Interim Superintendent Gay Washington, who retired in 2017 after serving the district for more than 30 years as a teacher and administrator, has announced she will not be applying for the job.
The Oklahoma State School Boards Association has helped SPS develop a survey, which can be found online at https://www.stillwaterschools.com/SuperintendentSearch.
OSSBA is assisting the district with its search. It’s a service the non-profit organization provides to other districts as well, working with other school board associations around the country to ensure a competitive candidate pool, according to the release.
The survey will give insight into what type of leader the community wants, district officials said Monday in a release. It will be live until April 15.
Board of Education President Camille DeYong said the results will be important as the board progresses through its search.
The survey asks people about their relationship with the district and their child’s grade level before asking them to make a series of choices about what they want in a superintendent.
The areas they want people to consider include personal qualities the selected individual should have, like integrity, enthusiasm, commitment and confidence and any skills or experience the respondents think are a priority.
Professional experience and qualifications are another area addressed, with questions about level of education and previous administrative experience.
It also asks people to choose from a list of important characteristics, including relationship skills like consensus building, developing ties with business community and legislators, community visibility, and communications skills. It also lists things like the ability to inspire trust, in addition to job-specific abilities related to education and management as well as planning capability and priorities.
“We are asking for input from the community to find out what they are looking for in a leader for the district,” DeYong said. "The schools are incredibly important, not only for the town of Stillwater, but also for the university and the professional community. The success of the district impacts everyone who lives here.”
Applications for the position will be accepted through April 22. The Board of Education hopes to have someone in place by May.
Washington will continue to serve as Interim Superintendent until the new leader starts this summer.
