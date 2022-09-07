Two schools and a daycare center in southwest Stillwater were locked down Wednesday morning as police investigated a report of suspicious person in the building at Sangre Ridge Elementary School.
Stillwater Middle School, which is located next to the elementary school, instituted a Hold Action, during which students remained in the same classroom and the Renaissance Schools daycare facility at 2100 S. Sangre Rd. was also informed of the emergency.
Officers were posted at all three sites, Lt. TJ Low, Public Information Officer for the Stillwater Police Department, said.
Sangre Ridge activated its lockdown procedures after a member of the school’s staff saw a man they didn’t know in the hallway, Low said. He was later found to be a maintenance worker employed by the district who was working in one of the classrooms. But it raised an alarm when the staff member saw a man they didn’t recognize enter through a side door and, walking in a quick manner, enter a classroom.
Stillwater police were assisted by the Payne County Sheriff’s Office and Oklahoma State University PD. The public was asked to avoid the area as officers shut down access to the parking lot at Sangre Ridge and searched for the individual. The public was warned of a heavy police presence and asked to stay out of the area.
Although it turned out to be a false alarm, Stillwater Public Schools and SPD will still go through an after-action review. It’s something they do every time there is some type of incident, SPS Communications Coordinator Barry Fuxa said.
“We’re glad people are on alert,” Fuxa said, noting that recent incidents like the school shooting in Uvalde, TX, are still weighing on their minds. “We appreciate the police department’s quick response.”
He said the district would rather go into lockdown 100 times when it wasn’t needed than overlook an actual intruder.
Low told the News Press people are being a little more cautious when it comes to school safety.
The district continues to work on its safety planning, including plans for getting children back to their parents after an incident, Fuxa said. It has also adopted some new protocols, like having hallway monitors at Stillwater Middle School and Stillwater Junior High and requiring students at Stillwater High School to wear their student IDs on lanyard so they’re visible.
The high school campus is still open, meaning students can leave for lunch and come back, so teachers are monitoring the doors at lunch to ensure only authorized people enter the building.
Fuxa said the district is doing what it can to keep kids safe, while at the same time, providing a happy atmosphere that encourages learning. It’s a balancing act.
“It’s heightened,” he said. “Everybody is more alert … The last thing you want is for it to feel like a prison.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.