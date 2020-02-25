Swimming with sharks: FUBU founder Daymond John shares entrepreneurial lessons at OSU

Daymond John had a long journey to becoming a successful businessman and one of the stars of “Shark Tank” and he came to Oklahoma State University on Tuesday to share some of his hard-earned wisdom.
John says he was born an entrepreneur and had a business selling pencils with girls’ names on them while still in elementary school. But the principal shut him down.
“She had no vision,” he said.
John grew up in Hollis, Queens, during the genesis of the hip-hop scene and translated the street style worn by rappers into his FUBU – For Us, By Us – clothing line. He said many established designers didn’t want to have their brands associated with hip hop culture, even though some like Timberland were obviously designing products for the street.
He says his mom, who worked three jobs while raising him alone after his dad left, was his first strategic partner, encouraging him and even borrowing against her home to fund his start-up.
Entrepreneurs need financial intelligence to succeed and to keep their money, John said. It’s one of the lessons he tries to share when he works with someone. And he doesn’t work with someone he doesn’t like.
John advised the OSU students in attendance to keep investing in themselves to be prepared for change.
“Industries will come and go,” he said.
To stay motivated, he says he remembers why he does what he does.
“When you don’t know your why, that’s when you're in trouble,” John said.
He also reminded them that money alone isn’t enough reward.
“I know a lot of filthy rich people who are miserable bastards,” he said.
Over the years, John has developed a list he calls his “Shark Points” to guide people both professionally and personally.
Set a goal – “You can’t hit a target you can’t see.”
Homework – As in, “Do your homework.”
Amor – “Love what you do.”
Remember, you personally are the brand – “Can you put yourself in 2-5 words? If not, you leave it to others to interpret.”
Keep swimming – “Life is too short.”
“It’s about educating people,” John said of Shark Tank. “The biggest investment is to invest in people.”
