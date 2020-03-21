Stillwater’s Project Heart senior nutrition site is still serving meals and site manager Janet Verner wants to be sure all the program’s regular diners know that.
In its first week of curbside delivery, Project Heart saw about 25 fewer people than would normally dine in. But a few more people came through every day and the staff and volunteers say they’re glad to see lots of familiar faces.
Although some of the 75 people who normally dine-in haven’t driven through yet, others who were previously more hit-or-miss in the dining room are driving through every day, Verner said.
Norman Manning, a regular, greeted everyone cheerfully as he drove through to pick up his meal on Friday.
Charlotte Johnson, another Project Heart regular who used to volunteer to provide musical entertainment in the Sunshine Seniors dining room, drove through to pick up meals for her and her husband. She’s glad the service is still available, even if it’s different for the time being.
“I thought this was an excellent thing,” she said. “It’s been good.”
The Project Heart site in Cushing has also transitioned to curbside service, Cushing City Manager Terry Brannon told the News Press.
Project Heart wants to get the word out so all the people it usually serves continue to get at least one nutritious meal a day, Stephanie Kinder, Special Events Coordinator for the City of Stillwater, said.
Kinder and other city employees at the Stillwater Community Center work closely with Project Heart last week as it adapted to a new model, basically overnight and provided extra helping hands for the curbside distribution.
“We would have had a harder time getting this done if it wasn’t for Stephanie and her crew,” Verner said.
Project Heart Stillwater also continued to deliver about 40 meals to people’s homes each day.
Although many of the college students who usually volunteer as delivery drivers were out of town last week, others stepped up to fill the gap, Verner said. A group of teachers from Stillwater High School have been volunteering to deliver meals.
The teachers are also organizing a phone pal program to check in on the senior citizens who may be missing much of their social interaction since the dining room has been shut down, Verner said.
People who have never eaten at Project Heart before can still sign up for the program.
Verner can help them fill out the paperwork on-site 11 a.m. - 12:30 pm. Monday through Friday at the Stillwater Community Center dining room, 312 W. 9th Ave.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
