Talking trash: Solid waste report looks at refuse and recycling numbers

Making your garbage disappear is just one of the many services the City of Stillwater provides for its residents. But all that refuse we generate while living our lives doesn’t actually disappear, it has to go somewhere else where someone else deals with it.
And that is what city leaders are looking at in a new Solid Waste Management study prepared by the consulting firm NewGen Solutions and reviewed by the city councilors, acting in their capacity as the trustees of the Stillwater Utilities Authority, on July 6.
The analysis starts with looking at where the waste comes from and the types of waste Stillwater is generating.
Stillwater’s Solid Waste Management department deals with about 20,000 tons of trash destined for the landfill each year.
It serves about 13,500 residential accounts and 990 commercial customers with more than 1,500 dumpsters.
About 70% of Stillwater’s residents participate in the recycling program.
The total amount of waste Stillwater Waste Management handles, including recycling and yard waste, jumped by about 1,000 tons between 2016 and 2017 but has held fairly steady over the past three years years at a little more than 24,000 total tons per year.
Recycling, including glass, consistently makes up roughly 10% of that total tonnage.
The volume of yard waste has varied from a high of 7% of the total tonnage in 2016 to a low of 4.6% in 2018.
Wood waste makes up less than 1% of the total tonnage.
A majority of the trash, 58%, is generated by the commercial sector while 88% of the recyclable material is is generated by the residential sector, either through curbside pickup or the Convenience Collection Center.
Households with curbside pickup generate 65% of the recycling and 23% comes from the Convenience Collection Center.
An estimated 300 businesses that use private haulers for their trash and an unknown number that use private haulers for recycling would not have been included in the report.
NewGen Solutions projects continually increasing demand for the city’s waste management service.
Based on a growth factor of 1.25% per year, the total tonnage is expected to increase by a few thousand each five years over a 20-year period, growing from 20,676 in 2020 to 31,635 by 2040.
The City of Stillwater’s contracts with its current landfill provider and current recycling processor both expire in June 2022.
