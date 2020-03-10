The Stillwater Public Education Foundation is celebrating another successful Taste of Stillwater fundraiser. The event brings out about 1,000 people each year to sample food from a variety of Stillwater restaurants, food trucks and caterers.
SPEF Executive Director Jennifer Bartley said after the Oklahoma’s first case of novel coronavirus COVID-19 was diagnosed in Tulsa last week, she had a few concerns that people might avoid public gatherings but that didn’t seem to affect turnout Tuesday and none of the restaurants pulled out.
Almost 980 tickets were taken at the door, in line with normal attendance.
As a nod to any health concerns, volunteers offered people pumps of hand sanitizer as they entered the building and made sure tables were cleaned with disinfectant wipes between diners.
Cassandra Bell and her kids took the hand sanitizer but said they aren't too worried.
"We've heard about it and we're considering it but we're not scared," she said.
The event has felt less crowded over the past few years and lines have been shorter because the organizers have spread it out over two rooms at the Payne County Expo Center. Each room has its own mix of restaurants, so they recommend people check out both rooms.
Adding the extra seating made the atmosphere more social because people can take time to sit and talk without feeling pressured to clear out and make room for the next person to sit down, Bartley said.
Taste of Stillwater is one of four major fundraisers the non-profit foundation dedicated to providing educational opportunities in Stillwater Public Schools will hold throughout the year.
Corporate partnerships make up the bulk of SPEF’s funding, with 28 corporate partners donating $2,500 each at the beginning of the school year.
The Celebration of Excellence banquet and auction raised about $30,000 and Taste of Stillwater usually raises about $12,000 that goes into SPEF’s general fund.
The Bowl-Fest Super Bowl watch party opted to support SPEF this year, raising another $12,000 that is earmarked for special education services.
Since 2013, SPEF has been able to provide almost $300,000 in funding through its Tech to Teach campaign for classroom technology that wasn’t covered by the district’s budget.
“We filled the gaps,” Bartley said.
That campaign is ending and will be replaced next year with a new districtwide initiative that will be announced later.
SPEF will continue to provide four cycles of teacher grants a year, she said. It likes to focus those grants on projects that enable teachers to do things in the classroom that are innovative and creative to engage their students.
Those grants have paid for things like 3D printers or graphic novels that introduce junior high students to the works of William Shakespeare in a way that feels more accessible for them.
“They’re doing lots of cool things,” Bartley said.
Since SPEF’s founding in 1984, it has put more than $1.2 million into Stillwater Public Schools.
For more information about SPEF, go to spef.stillwaterschools.com.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.