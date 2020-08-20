Tech students isolating after COVID-19 exposure

Some Meridian Technology Center students and staff are being asked to isolate for 14 days after being exposed to a classmate who tested positive for COVID-19. If they don’t develop symptoms, they can return to campus on Sept. 1.
Anyone who was determined to have close contact through MTC and Payne County Health Department contact tracing was notified, Dana Wallace, Executive Director for Communications and Marketing, told the News Press.
Students and faculty in a specific program area, which the school is declining to identify to protect student privacy, were affected.
The school’s set up, with dedicated areas for different programs and students who attend morning or afternoon sessions, makes it easier to limit exposure to others.
The technology center is coordinating its response with the Payne County Health Department and has been in contact with the students’ home schools, Wallace said.
Students from 10 different partner schools spread over 900 square miles in Lincoln, Logan, Noble, Pawnee and Payne counties attend classes at MTC.
The technology center has adopted policies to make its environment safer like closing common areas where students would normally congregate, shutting down the Skywalk snack bar and The Terrace Cafe, and having students take breaks in their instruction area.
Buses drop students at the entrance closest to their program areas to limit contact with others and each classroom is equipped with a cleaning kit that includes items like disinfecting wipes. Hand sanitizer stations have been installed.
Face coverings are required in the building and while riding buses.
Each student has been provided with three masks or neck gaiters, depending on their program.
Wallage said a team has been working all summer on MTC’s plan for returning to school.
Instructors are prepared to switch to virtual learning if needed, although that will look different for different areas.
MTC is encouraging anyone who doesn’t feel well or is in doubt to stay home.
The goal is to hold in-person instruction if possible because schools like MTC especially understand the value of hands-on education, she said.
No matter what program a student enters, the school’s focus is on preparing them for their future. But health and safety is the priority.
“Their safety and their health is part of making sure they get there,” Wallace said.
Information on Meridian Technology Center’s COVID-19 preparation and other resources can be found at meridiantech.edu.
