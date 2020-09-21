Thanks for your service

Fire Chief Tom Bradley was honored by the Stillwater City Council Monday as he completes 36 years of service to the City of Stillwater. Bradley is retiring September 30 after serving on the Stillwater Fire Department since November, 1984.
Bradley moved up through the ranks over his years with the fire department, serving as Firefighter II, Relief Officer, Lieutenant, Captain, Deputy Fire Marshall and Assistant Chief before becoming Chief in 2011.
“For 36 years, Tom has served the citizens of the City of Stillwater well, with numerous accomplishments and has demonstrated strong leadership during major emergency incidents like the 1990 tornado, the Oklahoma City Murrah Building bombing and the OSU Homecoming tragedy,” Mayor Will Joyce said, reading the proclamation. “… Chief Bradley was instrumental in lowering Stillwater’s ISO insurance rating and securing numerous grants. He has also been instrumental in changes to the hiring process that have resulted in greater diversity for the fire department.”
City Manager Norman McNickle also praised Bradley as he presented him with a plaque.
“Obviously Chief Bradley has had an entire career of service to our citizens, he’s served in the military and faithfully served the citizens of Stillwater for 36 years,” McNickle said. “... Chief Bradley is one of those many that make the City look good every day and I personally want to thank him for his service.”
Bradley probably doesn’t get enough credit for saving Stillwater residents money on their property insurance by improving the city’s ISO rating to a 2, McNickle said. At the time it was achieved, Stillwater was one of only 11 cities in Oklahoma to have such a favorable rating.
Bradley made his own statement short and sweet.
“I’d like to say thanks to the community for having me,” he said. “Ultimately, when you have good people working around you, it keeps you out of trouble, so thanks to the team, thanks to y'all and stay safe."
