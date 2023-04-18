F. Bailey Norwood’s quantitative supply chain management students ditched the classroom Tuesday and went to the softball field to better learn about predictive modeling.
Lessons such as this are why the Oklahoma State University professor of agricultural economics won the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence’s Medal for Excellence in Teaching at a Research University.
Students took slow pitches from Norwood and used statistical models based on gender and experience to determine if they hit the ball farther or shorter than expected. Using data from previous years, the class found male students hit the ball about three feet farther than expected for every year of experience they had on a T-ball, baseball or softball team.
The experiment helps students understand statistical concepts used to forecast crop yields and other agricultural applications because, as Norwood said, statistics is not a subject students are inherently interested in. Allowing them to collect data in engaging ways helps them learn.
“It’s obvious that some people will hit the ball farther than others,” Norwood said. “Some people won’t hit it as far, but they will actually (outperform) based on their personal characteristics and so in some ways, they’re better.”
Amy Hagerman, an assistant professor who witnessed the lesson, said it was an innovative way to teach something that is dry and boring.
OFE Director Elizabeth Inbody said Norwood’s medal nomination, which emphasized his conviction, passion and impact on students, inspired her.
“To have an educator that makes learning so fun … is such a privilege,” Inbody said. “Reading about (Norwood) and hearing about him and listening to how his colleagues talk about the incredible impact he is making here at OSU (makes us) so honored to be here.”
Norwood was given a $5,000 check in a presentation to his students. He said recognitions such as this give his life meaning.
He has a nerve condition that makes sitting, standing and lying down a pain. He had to sleep in a hammock in a hot tub for a year because it was too painful to sleep in a bed.
“I’m in pain just all the time, but I’m still happier than most people I know, and one of the main reasons is I get this job that I love,” Norwood said to his students. “If I had to live with this pain and have a job I didn’t like, I don’t know if I could do it. I think that would be too hard, but … you make life just an absolute miracle.”
Colleagues said Norwood makes it a priority to quickly learn all of his students’ names and holds a “Meet Your Classmates” activity to build relationships.
A student said he is the teacher someone never forgets.
“He made each of his students excited to come to class and tackle difficult subjects,” Jaci Deitrik said. “While the material was not easy, Dr. Norwood made it easy to understand and taught us how to apply textbook formulas and definitions to real world applications.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.