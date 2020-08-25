Joe Harper, an 18-year deputy with the Payne County Sheriff’s Office, has unseated Sheriff Kevin Woodward in the Republican Primary Run-off.
Harper captured 56.04% of the vote in an election with 3,785 votes, about half the turnout of the June 30 primary.
Because both candidates were Republicans and there is no Democratic candidate, Harper won’t go to the general election. The primary run-off has determined who will serve as Sheriff of Payne County beginning in January.
There was a stark contrast between the candidates.
Woodward, a former Undersheriff who has also worked with the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, was appointed in September to complete former Payne County Sheriff R.B. Hauf’s term of office after Hauf suddenly retired.
Woodward has served as the department’s and the county’s go-to for information technology services. He campaigned on a platform of improving technology and bringing the Payne County Sheriff’s Office into the 21st century.
Harper campaigned on a platform of having the sheriff and deputies out in the county and more visible, interacting with residents in the small towns and rural areas.
He also focused on improving equipment and training for the department’s staff.
While Woodward carried most of the precincts around Stillwater, Harper dominated in the rural areas and the eastern half of the county.
Harper said he’s been combating the perception “that I’m a dumb old cowboy that can hardly be a deputy.”
“And now I’m going to be Sheriff,” he said. “Great things are ahead for Payne County.”
When asked about his plans for the future, Woodward said he’ll keep working until Jan. 3 and will be looking for another job in the meantime.
“I really thought God had put me in the right place,” he said. “But there’s going to be another chapter.”
Woodward said he plans to be “an open book” and he hopes Harper will ask questions and learn as much as possible over the next four months.
He assumes the old leadership will be demoted and a new administration will be put in place.
Woodward says it doesn’t work to keep a former sheriff around when there’s a new administration – because it can create division – but he hopes his former staff will be able to stay on.
He’s proud of the campaign he ran, because he didn’t go negative when people urged him to, he said.
“I feel bad for the employees under me who may lose their rank or their job because I didn’t do well enough,” he said.
Harper said he doesn’t plan to clean house at the Sheriff’s Office.
“There will be some reassignments, I will not fire people,” he said. “People will be given the opportunity to do things my way and if they can’t or won’t, that’s on them … I’ve worked with these guys for 18 years, I’m not going to put those guys on the street … It’s not personal, it’s an election. We’ll get it done.”
Harper has already announced that his Undersheriff will be PCSO veteran Marvin Noyes.
His team has already had some meetings about priorities and Harper said No.1 is improving communications. There have been ongoing problems with the radio system and Harper said if something isn't done it will get a deputy or a county resident hurt.
Harper said he plans to reassign some of the certified deputies who have administrative duties so they can help manage the call volume.
But until January, Harper remains in his current position as a deputy. Any immediate changes would be up to the current administration, he said. For the moment, he’s still taking calls and investigated a stolen vehicle on election day.
The final tally was:
The results are considered preliminary until they have been certified by the Election Board. The board will meet to do that on Friday.
