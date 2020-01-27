It’s not enough to set goals if you don’t have a way to know when you’ve achieved them.
That’s the challenge the Stillwater City Council set out to address during a study session held at the Karsten Creek clubhouse at 7 a.m. Monday.
The councilors did an item-by-item review of the mission-driven strategic plan they adopted several years ago, to see if any goals or measures need to be added.
The plan is based on a mission statement that says “The City of Stillwater is responsible for providing responsive, high-quality and efficient municipal services to enhance the community’s quality of life” along with a vision statement, a set of values and six priorities:
• Effective service and accountable government
• Inspired management
• Safe community
• Place and mobility
• Quality of life
• Civic engagement
They’ve focused on key performance measures that are tied to specific things like the city’s bond rating, retention of long-term employees, public safety response times, number of electrical outages, employment statistics and development and use of civic engagement tools.
In addition to measures gathered by city staff, it’s important to see how the citizens think the city is doing, they agreed.
“If we’re going to be an effective government and accountable to our citizens, shouldn’t it involve some kind of citizen-driven measure?” Councilor John Wedlake said.
As part of the drive for continuous improvement, the councilors discussed ways to emphasize and track continuing education for city staff.
Continuing education for the councilors is important as well, Mayor Will Joyce said.
Although the councilors agreed, Wedlake expressed concern that limits might need to be put on travel so the public wouldn’t perceive it as extravagance on the taxpayer’s dime.
Joyce assured the council that there are many options available, including online training.
“It doesn’t have to be trips to Hawaii,” he said.
Councilor Amy Dzialowski and Vice-mayor Pat Darlington both emphasized the need to get more information about how proposed projects will impact people beyond immediate neighbors. Other stakeholders or interested parties also need to be consulted.
Darlington cited pushback from business owners about a proposed bike corridor on Husband Street as an example of the Council needing more
information to avoid being taken by surprise.
Online surveys and tools sometimes allow the councilors to avoid face-to-face interaction with residents but they aren’t a substitute, Darlington said. She wants to go back to holding office hours, events where she meets with the public at a designated time at a local coffee shop or restaurant.
The councilors agreed that they need to make a point of being out in the community in a variety of venues.
They also discussed keeping track of who goes where to ensure some places aren’t getting more attention than others.
Dzialowski reminded her fellow councilors that every decision they make affects somebody.
“If it’s going through your yard, if it’s going through your street, it affects you,” she said.
Joyce said during a recent training he attended he was impressed by the amount of federal grant funding Huntington, West Virginia, a city about the same size as Stillwater, has been able to capture. He wants Stillwater to pursue those opportunities, both for itself and in partnership with other organizations.
“It’s our job as the City Council to make sure we’re getting our citizens tax money back, whether it’s state or federal,” he said. “… There’s a lot of opportunity there. We just need to get more aggressive.”
City administration is in the process of creating a full-time position dealing with grants, City Manager Norman McNickle said.
Twitter: @mcharlesNP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.