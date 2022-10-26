The Downtown Stillwater Association held its annual Halloween Festival Tuesday – its first without COVID-19 restrictions.
It was a family event that included trick-or-treating with local businesses, a costume contest, games, crafts and face-painting. A year ago, it was nothing more than a drive-through festival.
“Our goal was to bring it back bigger and better than what it used to be,” Downtown Stillwater President Collett Campbell said. “I was worried because not that many people were here to trick-or-trick early, but the streets got pretty full of people, so I’m happy.”
The association estimated up to 5,000 people in attendance.
That number was partially driven up as a result of having food trucks for the first time, Campbell believes. Families were able to enjoy wood fired pizzas, mini doughnuts, philly cheesesteaks and more. This also meant people stayed for a longer duration than before.
“People ran out of candy and had to get more supplies, and the food trucks asked when the next event was,” Campbell said. “They were excited with the turnout for something we’ve never done.”
The costume contest was the most popular aspect of the festival. About 200 contestants entered, and there were some notables.
The adult winner for Scariest Costume was simply known as Pyramid Head, a character from the Silent Hill franchise of horror video games. His costume featured a large rusted pyramid-shaped helmet, butchers’ clothes, leather boots and a broadsword of at least 6 feet in length.
Two young adults wearing inflatable chicken and triceratops costumes posed for pictures.
One man in a Winnie the Pooh onesie breakdanced for the entirety of the contest, earning him an honorable mention.
Overall, Campbell considered it a successful festival and it was but a preview for wintertime, which is expected to build off this turnout.
“For a community event, I’m impressed,” Campbell said. “It’s beneficial to everybody.”
