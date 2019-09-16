Three Dog Bakery receives Payne County economic development grant

In a special meeting of the Payne County Economic Development Authority, the trustees approved a $1,810 grant to Three Dog Bakery, a new business in Stillwater that is owned by Hannah Briegge and her husband Devin. The bakery, located at 316 N. Main St. next to Panera Bread, specializes in pet treats for dogs, but does have a small cat section, Hannah Briegge said. Trustee Chris Reding said he discovered the business when he stopped in to get a cupcake for his dog. The dog treats do not contain sugar or chocolate. Carob takes the place of chocolate in some of the treats.
Briegge said the “store provides a natural and healthy way to treat pets.”
The pet bakery is having a grand opening from 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Friday. Following a ribbon cutting ceremony, people can register for door prizes. The winners will be announced later in the afternoon on Facebook.
Briegge said the bakery is getting involved with the Humane Society, and “Barto” an adoptable dog from the shelter will be at the bakery hoping to meet his new family. Briegge, who grew up in Perry, said she and her husband are excited to open a business in Stillwater.”
The grant funds will cover 50% of the start-up costs of providing signage in front of the business, and a tent and table top advertisement to take to events. Briegge said she plans to host a pet-o-ween before Halloween where dog owners may dress their pets and compete for prizes.
