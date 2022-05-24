Tickets are on sale for Enchantment Under the Sea, a new family dance sponsored by the Stillwater Community Center. The outdoor event will be held 7-9 p.m. June 17 in the parking lot between the Stillwater Public Library, 1107 S. Duck, and the Prairie Arts Center, 1001 S. Duck St.
Organizers said this year it will take the place of Dancing with Daddy and the Mummy and Son dance.
Dancing with Daddy, a Valentine’s Day-themed event for little girls and the men in their lives, has been a popular community event since its inception in 2006. It outgrew its first home at the Stillwater Senior Citizens Center and has continued to grow in popularity after moving to the Stillwater Community Center. Multiple sessions for different age groups have been added over the years to allow more people to participate.
The City of Stillwater added the Halloween-themed Mummy and Son dance in 2014, after receiving requests from the community for a similar event for boys and the women in their lives.
This year’s Enchantment Under the Sea is for all children and the adults in their lives. It will offer more than dancing. The people attending will also enjoy live entertainment, crafts, a bounce house, a snow cone truck and snacks.
Tickets can be bought at the Stillwater Community Center, 315 W. 8th Ave., 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Monday through Friday or can be ordered by calling 405-533-8433.
The cost is $25 per couple with $10 for each additional child.
Previous events have sold out quickly.
