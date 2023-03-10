Tim Hardin was sworn in as Stillwater City Councilor on Monday at City Hall.
Hardin won his election to Seat 2 of the Council on Feb. 14, winning by 61 percent and avoiding a runoff.
Two seats were up for re-election. Former Vice-mayor Alane Zannotti announced that she would not seek re-election and later resigned her seat to take the director position with the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce. Amy Dzialowski, recently chosen to be Vice-mayor, ran unopposed.
This is Hardin’s first time to hold public office in Payne County.
“From the beginning, I wanted to see Stillwater be a better place, and I’m still committed to that,” Hardin told the News Press after his election win. “I’m looking forward to the next four years to try to make that happen.”
Hardin joined the Council during Monday’s regular meeting after being sworn in. He joined the councilors for unanimous votes on:
• Partially closing an easement northwest of 12th Avenue and Adams Street for a planned medical facility
• Sending back to Planning Commission an update for amending fence code to address a common variance request regarding fences on secondary right-of-way to be considered a side yard – a staff recommendation to create less of a hardship on residents on corner lots
• Approving budget amendments to continue the COVID Impact Assistance Program with CDBG-CV funds in the amount of $365,000 and adopted its related resolution
• Approving a resolution to declare a property at 648 East 14th dilapidated and to be torn down that includes a 90-day grace period before enforcement
• Advancing a resolution to second reading that will amend tax valuations and budget for Increment District 5 that provided funds for USA Rare Earth
• Advancing a resolution to second reading that would rezone 619 W 12th Ave – where the former Washington School is located – from office to public
• Appointing Capt. Todd Parry to the Payne County Enhanced 911 Communications Board
