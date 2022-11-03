While this weekend’s end to Daylight Saving Time brings an initial extra hour of sleep, AAA Oklahoma warns drivers to stay focused on the road as it gets dark earlier. Driving in the dark conditions will need to take steps to avoid drowsy driving and pay extra attention to their headlights and vision.
“Reduced visibility and the prevalence of drowsy driving are just two of the dangers that drivers face on dark roads,” Leslie Gamble, AAA Oklahoma spokesperson said. “It’s up to all of us to do our part to stay alert and be careful when driving at night.” According to the Oklahoma Highway Safety Office, in 2020, more crashes occurred between 5 p.m. and 5:59 p.m. than any other hour of the day.
“Ninety percent of drivers’ reaction time is dependent upon their vision, which is severely limited at night,” Gamble said. “Motorists should focus on night driving safety precautions the moment the sun begins to set. It’s one of the most challenging times to drive because motorist’s eyes are adjusting to the increasing darkness.”
AAA recommends wearing high-quality sunglasses and adjusting the car’s sun visors as needed. Late afternoon driving also presents a similar glare problem, so drivers should take the same precautions. Use of the night setting on rearview mirrors can reduce glare from headlights approaching from the rear.
Don’t be asleep at the wheel
Drowsy driving is a significant traffic safety issue. By “falling back,” many think they are gaining an extra hour of sleep, but the time change can throw off sleep schedules and create drowsiness down the road. Research by the AAA Foundation estimates that drowsy driving is a factor in an average of 328,000 crashes annually, including those that took the lives of 6,400. Some 1,117 crashes on Oklahoma roads were the result of drivers being tired or sleepy, according to the Official Oklahoma Traffic Collision Report for 2020.
According to AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety research:
• Drivers who have slept less than five hours have a crash risk comparable to someone driving drunk.
• Drivers who miss one or two hours of sleep can nearly double their risk of a crash.
• Ninety-six percent of drivers view drowsy driving as extremely dangerous, but about a quarter (24%) admit to driving drowsy when they are so tired they have a hard time keeping their eyes open.
As Oklahomans do more driving in the dark, AAA recommends drivers:
• Prioritize getting at least seven hours of sleep before a long drive.
• Travel at times of the day when you are normally awake.
• Avoid eating heavy foods before driving.
• Avoid medications that cause drowsiness or other impairment.
Symptoms of drowsy driving can include having trouble keeping eyes open, drifting from lanes or not remembering the last few miles driven. However, more than half of drivers involved in fatigue-related crashes experienced no symptoms before falling asleep behind the wheel.
Motorists are also urged to be more cautious of deer sightings and crashes. November and December are among the most dangerous months of the year for motor vehicle collisions with animals. A collision with a deer or other animal can put a serious dent in your vehicle, if not destroy it completely, and could result in serious injuries or fatalities.
