Town & Gown Theatre in Stillwater will perform its first ever production of the classic story, “Little Women.” Adapted by playwright Kate Hamill from the famous novel by Louisa May Alcott, “Little Women” tells the story of Jo March and her sisters as they navigate the treacherous waters of a nation torn apart during the U.S. Civil War.
Jo March isn’t your typical Victorian lady. She’s indecorous and headstrong, and one day she’s going to be a great American novelist. She and her sisters face the challenges of childhood against the backdrop of the great Civil War, striving to be brave, intelligent, and imaginative young women. But as adulthood approaches, each sister must balance her private ambitions with society’s expectations. In a war-torn world defined by gender, class, and personal tragedy, Jo March gives us her greatest story: that of the March sisters, four dreamers destined to be imperfect little women.
Director Timothy Cole is excited to helm yet another Town & Gown production, and one that’s close to his heart. “Working on Little Women has been a highlight of my time at Town and Gown,” Cole said. “This classic story is one that everyone knows and loves, and bringing it to life has been truly a blast. I’ve cast both my daughters in the show for a brief scene, and it has been great seeing my own little women be a part of the production.”
In addition to casting his daughters, Cole also double cast all the March women and added two additional matinee shows (on Saturday afternoon each week) to allow both casts to show their talents. There are several Town & Gown veterans whom audiences will definitely recognize, as well as many new and “nearly new” faces in the large cast.
This is rare for Town & Gown, but Cole explained that he had an excellent reason to take this unusual step. “I chose to cast Little Women with two sets of sisters because the pool of talent at our auditions was just too good to choose a single cast from.” This will also allow more actors to shine and more friends and family to enjoy their efforts.
“Little Women” showtimes start Thursday and run through Sunday and again on the eighth to the eleventh. Tickets can be obtained by calling the Town & Gown box office at 405-372-9122 or visiting www.townandgown.org. Performance times are 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday evenings; 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturdays; and 2:30 p.m. on Sundays. Tickets prices are $14 for adults, $12 for students, and $12 for seniors attending either Sunday performance.
For more information on this show and other fantastic events happening around the Stillwater community, check out our marketing partner, Visit Stillwater,visitstillwater.org.
