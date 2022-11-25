Influenza is affecting the country earlier and harder than it has in more than a decade.
Flu season usually occurs between October and May and peaks in December and January.
This year, the onslaught arrived six weeks earlier.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates there have been at least 4.4 million flu cases, 38,000 hospitalizations and 2,100 deaths, including seven children.
Those numbers are the highest of any season at this point since 2010.
The latest data comes as the national public health system is strained with two other viruses.
COVID-19 cases are expected to rise in the holiday season, with the colder weather and people gathering indoors. Pediatric hospitals are reporting an unsustainable number of respiratory syncytial virus cases.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health estimated between 85-90 percent of beds are occupied with RSV cases.
The strain that these three viruses is putting on the health system is being called the “tripledemic.”
Eighteen states or territories in the U.S. are reporting “high” to “very high” levels of flu activity, according to the CDC. Oklahoma is just below that in the “moderate” category.
The latest Oklahoma Weekly Influenza Activity Summary, which was released on Thursday, showed there have been 262 flu-related hospitalizations and three deaths since Sep. 1.
Payne County reported three hospitalizations in the past week.
Tulsa County reported 91 hospitalizations – almost three times as many as second-most Oklahoma County (32).
All three deaths in the state have been in people 50-years-old and older. Sixty-nine percent of hospitalizations are in that age range, as well.
News Press previously detailed how 92% of Oklahoma counties are at a low COVID-19 level.
The same cannot be said for RSV, so the state is at least dealing with a “doubledemic”.
The OSDH said it investigates RSV outbreaks to control its spread.
Anyone can get it, but it’s most commonly found in children younger than two. It’s the No. 1 cause of pneumonia and lower respiratory infections in children younger than one, according to the OSDH.
The current 2022-23 numbers mirror the peaks in the previous two seasons, but those peaks were seven months later.
The CDC and OSDH said vaccinations are the best way to prevent viral infections. There is no vaccine for RSV as scientists are working to develop one, but flu and COVID-19 vaccines are available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.