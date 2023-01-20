In Oklahoma’s current legislative session, Sen. Cody Rogers (R-Tulsa) filed Senate Bill 131, which amends the Oklahoma Parents’ Bill of Rights and authorizes parents to file a civil action against a person or governmental entity for violation of those rights.
If passed, the legislation would mean that any attempt to withhold information relevant to the physical, emotional or mental health of a minor child will be grounds for disciplinary action for state employees, political subdivisions or any other government entity.
“Updating this measure furthers parents’ involvement in their child’s education and requires written consent for decisions related to physical or mental health decisions for the student,” Rogers said. “Clarifying this will ensure parents know their rights when it comes to their children’s health and can remain in control of what their child is being exposed to at school.”
SB 131 would amend Oklahoma Statutes Title 25, which was signed into law in 2014 and lists the rights of a parent or guardian of a minor child.
SB 131 would direct school district policies to include the procedures for a parent to withdraw their child from a club or activity that they deemed inappropriate.
The bill also modifies language related to participation in sex education curriculum, requiring that a student’s parent or legal guardian provide written consent to participate rather than allowing the student to opt out.
“Additionally, we must continue to protect students from seeing, reading or hearing inappropriate content at school. The provisions of this legislation ensure parents will be involved in the entire process and can decide what conversations are best had with a school official, or what topics should be discussed at home with a parent,” Rogers said.
The measure includes requirements for “written consent for a child to participate in instruction or presentations that have the goal or purpose of studying, exploring, or informing students about gender roles, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, or romantic or sexual relationships,” according to the bill.
Representative Danny Williams also filed House Bill 1780, amending Oklahoma Statute 70, Section 11-105.1 relating to sex education curriculum and materials and would prohibit sex education classes, programs, tests, surveys or questionnaires.
Stillwater Public School policy is that the superintendent (or designee) is to provide written notification to parents or guardians of their right to inspect the curriculum and materials, and parents can notify the school in writing if they do not want their child to participate, according to the SPS handbook.
In addition, the SPS handbook states parental or guardian permission is required for student attendance in sex education instruction for grades 4-6. No student is required to participate in a sex education class or program that discusses sexual behavior or attitudes if a parent or guardian of the student objects in writing.
SPS Communications Coordinator Barry Fuxa said that SPS follows the guidelines of the Oklahoma Department of Health, which requires that school districts keep the focus of the curriculum on AIDS and its spread and prevention, as well as abstinence.
According to OSDH, school districts can teach the curriculum at their own discretion a minimum of once in fifth through sixth grades, once in seventh grade through ninth grade and once in 10th through 12th grades.
Oklahoma requires eighth grade students to go through HIV Education Training taught by school nurses.
“The curriculum focuses more on HIV and STI awareness and prevention rather than sex education,” Fuxa said. “The school nurse uses the state-provided Powerpoint.”
SPS sends a notification to parents at least one month before the curriculum is taught in the classroom, and parents can attend a meeting to view the materials and curriculum.
If parents decide that their student will opt out of the class, school administration provides an alternative activity for the student.
SPS does not include instruction on gender roles, gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation, or romantic or sexual relationships, according to Fuxa.
In filing this bill, Sen. Rogers said his goal is to “ensure that Oklahoma parents or guardians rights are maintained regarding the mental health and potential corresponding interactions with their children.”
Concerns about current situations or scenarios are not far from many parents’ minds today, according to Rogers.
“This particular bill is precautionary in nature to ensure parents or guardians rights are protected,” Rogers said. “I’m hopeful that this bill will lead to improved communications of a child’s needs while at school and at home.”
