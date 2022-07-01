Students representing Oklahoma schools received recognition for their projects during the 2022 National History Day contest. The national contest is the final stage in a series of contests at local and state/affiliate levels. Students begin their journey by presenting their projects in classrooms, schools and districts across the country. Top entries are invited to the state/affiliate level contests. The top two entries in every category at the state/affiliate level are then invited to the national contest. The 2022 National History Day Contest was held virtually June 12–18, 2022. Every year NHD frames students’ research within a historical theme. This year’s theme was “Debate and Diplomacy in History.”
Stillwater students who earned honors were:
Katherine Liu: 2nd place overall in the nation, junior paper, “‘The Little Ball Moves the Big Ball’: How a Group of Unlikely Diplomats Brought China and America Together with Ping Pong” (Stillwater Junior High School – Jennifer Eckel, teacher)
Nicole Xiang: 2nd place in initial judging room, senior paper, “The Soil Conservation Service: Debate and Diplomacy in the Dust Bowl” (Stillwater Junior High School – Jennifer Eckel, teacher)
Funding for students, teachers and organizers has been made available by Oklahoma Humanities as part of the A More Perfect Union grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities.
NHD is a nonprofit education organization in College Park, Md. Established in 1974, NHD offers year-long academic programs that engage more than half a million middle and high school students around the world annually in conducting original research on historical topics of interest. NHD also seeks to improve the quality of history education by providing professional development opportunities and curriculum materials for educators. NHD is sponsored in part by HISTORY, the National Endowment for the Humanities, the National Park Service and Southwest Airlines. For more information, visit nhd.org.
