A group of residents organized under the name Unite Stillwater has submitted petitions seeking the recall of every member of the Stillwater City Council, including Mayor Will Joyce.
If all the petitions are certified, voters will be asked to decide if Joyce, Vice Mayor Pat Darlington and city councilors John Wedlake, Amy Dzialowski and Alane Zannotti should be recalled or retained in office.
The City Council has already set Feb. 9 as the date for a municipal election for Seat 4, held by Darlington. The candidate filing period for that election runs Dec. 7-9.
Organizers Riley Flack and Mark Trotter hand carried the petitions to city hall around 4 p.m. on Monday, an hour ahead of the deadline.
The men said their group gathered 530-540 total signatures, well above the 416 required. Those signatures must be verified by the Payne County Election Board, which will check the signatures against its rolls to ensure they’re from registered voters residing within the Stillwater city limits.
Stillwater is not alone in facing recall efforts aimed at removing city councilors who supported COVID-19 precautions like mask mandates.
A group called Unite Norman gathered signatures in an attempt to recall Norman Mayor Breea Clark and Ward 3 City Councilor Alison Petrone. Petrone will face a recall election after the group gathered 2,580 signatures – more than 25% of the registered voters in her ward – but the group fell short in gathering the 18,154 signatures it needed to recall Clark, according to the Norman Transcript.
Enid City Councilor Ben Ezzell is also facing recall after a group calling itself Enid Freedom Fighters submitted a petition with 204 signatures, the Enid News & Eagle reported.
The Southwest Ledger has reported that a group calling itself Freedom Defense Alliance is gathering signatures in an attempt to recall Lawton Mayor Stan Booker and City Councilor Jay Burk.
The City of Stillwater’s charter lists grounds for recalling the mayor or any councilor that include:
Willful failure or neglect to diligently and faithfully perform the duties of office
Voluntary public intoxication within the city
Conviction for acts of moral turpitude, meaning acts or behavior considered depraved or immoral and violating the accepted standards of the community
Habitual or willful neglect of duty
Gross partiality in office
Habitual drunkenness
Failure to produce and account for public funds and property in their control
The Stillwater petition accuses the councilors of willful failure to diligently and faithfully perform their duties under oath by:
Failing to “support, obey, and defend” the U.S. and Oklahoma constitutions
Depriving and restricting Stillwater citizens of their inherent life, liberty, pursuit of happiness and the enjoyment of the gains of their own industry
Violating the “freedom of Oklahomans to provide for their health care”
Violating individuals’ religious freedoms and for mandating people to surrender their freedoms to state control “contrary to OSHA guidelines”
The petition states that these alleged actions were taken in response to a virus “with an approximate 0.004% mortality rate.”
The World Health Organization had previously estimated the crude mortality ratio for COVID-19, based on the number of reported deaths divided by reported cases, at 3-4%. An Oct. 23 report in the Journal of Hospital Medicine cited CDC data showing decreasing mortality rates that have dropped from 6.7% in April to 1.9% in September.
Flack said the volunteers collecting signatures over the past month had to explain the recall process to people who stopped to talk to them and many of them were disappointed that they would have to wait for an election to be called.
“I explained to them that this is pressure,” he said. “We’re putting some pressure and letting people know, letting the leaders know that we’re not two people, we’re 500 plus people.”
Flack and Trotter said they had more than 1,000 people stop but many of them lived outside Stillwater and couldn’t sign.
They wish they would have had a separate petition to, if nothing else, symbolically represent the many people who don’t live in the city but who work, shop or do business in Stillwater, spending money and generating tax dollars.
Both men said for them the recall is about protecting individual liberties, which they believe are being eroded.
The purpose is “to send a message that we need to go back to our constitutional roots of respecting private property and your autonomy over yourself … the individual rights,” Trotter said.
Flack said he believes a majority of the people, even in Stillwater, share their views.
Even if the recall isn’t successful, it’s a way of drawing a line in the sand and letting city leaders know there are limits to what people will accept, he said.
Another group of Stillwater residents is organizing to show support for the mayor and city councilors.
City Attorney John Dorman told the News Press he isn’t sure what happens if the entire city council is removed from office. It’s something that has never happened and isn’t addressed in the City Charter.
The city could probably operate for a period of time without a council if it came to that, he said.
The city council and mayor aren’t hands-on managers of day-to-day city operations.
That responsibility belongs to the City Manager. But they are required to authorize many action items and expenditures.
Whether any of the councilors are removed from office depends on the will of the voters, if the petitioners gathered enough valid signatures to trigger an election.
The City Clerk’s office has 30 days to confirm that.
It there are sufficient signatures and there are no other challenges that cause delays, the City Council could schedule the recall election on Feb. 9, to coincide with the municipal election already scheduled, Dorman said.
That would cut costs associated with the recall election and ultimately save taxpayer dollars.
The attempted recall of Stillwater Mayor Nathan Bates in 2010 cost the City of Stillwater an estimated $10,000.
